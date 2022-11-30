Wausau Pilot & Review

Marathon County District Attorney Theresa Wetzsteon is the 2022 District Attorney of the Year, according to a news release issued Wednesday by the Wisconsin District Attorney’s Association.

Wetzsteon was nominated by the staff of her office and AAG Robert Kaiser for her dedication to the people to Marathon County, as well as her tireless work in successfully prosecuting a 2006 murder. Cindy Schulz-Juedes, 67, was convicted in June of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the death of her husband, 58-year-old Ken Juedes.

In nominating Wetzsteon, Kaiser stated “[t]he powers of the district attorney are awesome and Theresea Wetzsteon wields those powers with fairness, justice, deliberateness, and an awesome sense of her own responsibility.”

Dane County Deputy District Attorney Andrew Miller is the 2022 Deputy District Attorney of the Year. DDA Miller was nominated by ADA John Rome for his steady presence within his office, willingness to assist colleagues across the state and his work with juvenile offenders.

Outagamie County Assistant District Attorney Nicholas Grode is the 2022 Assistant District Attorney of the Year.

ADA Grode was nominated by DCI Special Agent Jay Yerges for his tremendous work prosecuting a 1975 no-body homicide while an ADA in Door County. It was the longest no body homicide prosecution – from incident to trial- in the country.

Yerges told the committee that “ADA Grode provides other prosecutors with an exemplary example of dedication, fortitude and leadership.”

LaCrosse County Assistant District Attorney Susan Donskey is the 2022 Rising Star. Donskey was nominated by the LaCrosse County District Attorney’s Office for work with victims in sensitive crimes, as well as her incredibly back story.

Special Prosecutor Joan Korb received the President’s Award for her significant post-retirement contributions to the WDAA, the Association of State Prosecutors and District Attorneys’ offices across the state.