WAUSAU – The weather forecasts we see each day are based on an array of meteorological sensing networks and intensive computer modeling. But before the rise of these technologies, forecasts were made by understanding cloud formations and wind directions – something anyone can do in their backyard.

At 10 a.m. Dec. 2, “Route 51” host Shereen Siewert welcomes WSAW-TV meteorologist Chad Franzen for a discussion on the physical processes that drive winter weather and the global forces that shape our climate system. Does a “halo around the moon” really foretell a big snowstorm? Listen in and find out.

Listeners can join the conversation by calling 800-780-9742 or email questions to ideas@wpr.org.

