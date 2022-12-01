Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – D.C. Everest won all 11 events to defeat Marshfield 99-71 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference boys swimming meet Thursday at D.C. Everest High School.

Each team won its respective conference dual meet on Tuesday, setting up the showdown for first place and it was the Evergreens that prevailed.

Blake Beatty won the 200-yard freestyle (1:53.26) and the 500 freestyle (5:21.01), Keaton Barwick took first in both the 100 butterfly (56.71) and the 100 backstroke (57.61), David Mayer was first in the 200 individual medley (2:01.13) and the 100 breaststroke (1:04.85), and Camden Barwick won the 50 freestyle (22.33) and the 100 freestyle (49.49) for D.C. Everest.

The Evergreens also won all three relay races to improve to 2-0 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference.

Marshfield had five individual second-place finishes and had the runner-up team in all three relays.

Kyle Berres was second in the 50 freestyle (23.76) and the 100 freestyle (51.83), Carson Klumb took second in the 200 freestyle (2:10.56), Hayden Nelson was runner-up in the 100 backstroke (1:06.36) and Michael Dick was second in the 100 breaststroke (1:14.78) for the Tigers.

D.C. Everest will compete at the Wisconsin Rapids Invitational on Saturday.

D.C. Everest 99, Marshfield 71

200 medley relay: 1. D.C. Everest (Will Van Ermen, Adam Swedlund, Camden Barwick, Benjamin Soehl) 1:47.78. 2. D.C. Everest (Keaton Barwick, Sean O’Donnell, David Mayer, Kyle Johnson) 1:59.49; 3. Marshfield (Hayden Nelson, Michael Dick, Richard Gui, Zander Edmundson) 2:00.31; 4. Marshfield (Luke Hilbelink, Reid Geiger, Ryan Grassman, Joshua Peters) 2:09.36.

200 freestyle: 1. Blake Beatty (DC) 1:53.26; 2. Carson Klumb (MAR) 2:10.56; 3. Carlos Koehn (MAR) 2:13.14; 4. Swedlund (DC) 1:26.29; 5. Dick (MAR) 2:20.95.

200 individual medley: 1. David Mayer (DC) 2:01.13; 2. Van Ermen (DC) 2:12.36; 3. Simon Dagit (MAR) 2:26.99; 4. Henry Hilbelink (MAR) 2:30.11; 5. Hayden Nelson (MAR) 2:32.96.

50 freestyle: 1. C. Barwick (DC) 22.33; 2. Kyle Berres (MAR) 23.76; 3. Soehl (DC) 25.21; 4. Edmundson (MAR) 25.76; 5. O’Donnell (DC) 27.29; 6. L. Hilbelink (MAR) 27.57.

100 butterfly: 1. K. Barwick (DC) 56.71; 2. Van Ermen (DC) 57.83; 3. Dagit (MAR) 1:03.56; 4. Gui (MAR) 1:17.41; 5. Grassman (MAR) 1:26.02.

100 freestyle: 1. C. Barwick (DC) 49.49; 2. Berres (MAR) 51.83; 3. H. Hilbelink (MAR) 55.61; 4. Klumb (MAR) 57.28; 5. Swedlund (DC) 57.66; 6. Johnson (DC) 1:18.73.

500 freestyle: 1. Beatty (DC) 5:21.01; 2. Soehl (DC) 5:52.77; 3. Koehn (MAR) 6:08.32; 4. Kevin Buth (MAR) 6:34.87; 5. Carson Bernarde (MAR) 7:32.06.

200 freestyle relay: 1. D.C. Everest (C. Barwick, Swedlund, Beatty, Mayer) 1:35.06; 2. Marshfield (Dagit, Klumb, H. Hilbelink, Berres) 1:39.68; 3. Marshfield (L. Hilbelink, Dick, Buth, Koehn) 1:51.00; 4. Marshfield (Peters, Grassman, Garrett Bernarde, C. Bernarde) 2:01.28.

100 backstroke: 1. K. Barwick (DC) 57.61; 2. Nelson (MAR) 1:06.36; 3. Edmundson (MAR) 1:09.63; 4. L. Hilbelink (MAR) 1:12.95; 5. Johnson (DC) 1:46.62.

100 breaststroke: 1. Mayer (DC) 1:04.85; 2. Dick (MAR) 1:14.78; 3. O’Donnell (DC) 1:19.75; 4. Buth (MAR) 1:19.96; 5. Geiger (MAR) 1:23.48.

400 freestyle relay: 1. D.C. Everest (Van Ermen, Beatty, Soehl, K. Barwick) 3:30.45; 2. Marshfield (Dagit, Klumb, H. Hilbelink, Berres) 3:45.04; 3. Marshfield (Nelson, Koehn, Buth, Edmundson) 4:09.14; 4. Marshfield (Grassman, C. Bernarde, G. Bernarde, Geiger) 4:47.64.