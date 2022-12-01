Bradley Bush, 31, of Wausau. Nov. 28, 2022: Take and drive a vehicle without the owner's consent

This week’s cases involving felony charges in Marathon County Circuit Court:

Elijah High, 44, of Wausau. Nov. 30, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, bail jumping
James Voss, 57, of Wausau. Nov. 30, 2022: Bail jumping, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct
Lori Green, 55, of Rothschild. Nov. 28, 2022: Forgery-uttering (nine counts)
Marh Moorehead, 33, of Wausau. Nov. 29, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, bail jumping
Morris D. Davis, 34, of Wausau. Nov. 28, 2022: Fourth-offense OWI, bail jumping, disorderly conduct and battery – domestic abuse repeater; intimidating a victim with the use or attempted use of force
Nacirema Frisch, 33, of Rothschild. Nov. 28, 2022: Issue of worthless checks greater than $2,500; forgery; bail jumping
Phillicia M. Boushon, 25, of Wausau. Nov. 30, 2022: Child abuse, strangulation and suffocation, theft
Carlos Fernandez Medina, 47, of Wausau. Initial appearance Dec. 1, 2022: Second-degree sexual assault with the use of force, false imprisonment, knowingly violate a domestic abuse order
Eduin Lobo-Rivera, 37, of Wausau. Nov. 28, 2022: Second-degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct, battery
Bradley Bush, 31, of Wausau. Nov. 28, 2022: Take and drive a vehicle without the owner’s consent
Bryse Drake, 21, of Mosinee. Nov. 30, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping, resisting or obstructing an officer
Adrian Perez, 18, of Wausau. Nov. 28, 2022: Second-degree recklessly endangering safety, battery as party to a crime, disorderly conduct
Jack Overland, 24, of Wausau. Dec. 1, 2022: False imprisonment, intimidating a victim, resisting or obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct