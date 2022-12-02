WAUSAU – Connexus Credit Union’s philanthropic program, Connexus Cares, will contribute $315,000 in financial contributions and holiday gifts to support food pantries, humane societies and programs that support youths in need, Connexus announced this week.

Every year during its Season of Giving campaign, Connexus Cares makes financial contributions to support programs with the greatest need during the holiday season. This year, it will make financial donations to food pantries in the central Wisconsin service area, as well as humane societies in Marathon, Portage, Wood and Dane counties totaling more than $200,000.

Season of Giving campaign breaks record at Connexus Credit Union. Photo courtesy Connexus.

Additionally, this year’s campaign includes more than $12,000 in holiday gifts to be delivered to programs in Wausau, Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids and Madison that work with area youths and families in need.

New to the campaign in 2022 was an opportunity for employees to participate in the holiday giving. Employees were encouraged to nominate one organization that is meaningful to them to receive a donation up to $25,000. All 30 nominated organizations will receive $500 in the name of the nominating employee. Connexus employees will also vote for five organizations to receive larger gifts ranging from $7,500 to $25,000. In total, employee-nominated organizations will receive $93,000 in donations.