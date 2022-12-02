Donald D. Tinjum

Donald “Don” D. Tinjum, 66, died Monday, November 28, 2022 surrounded by his loving family at home.

He was born May 6, 1956 in Perham, Minnesota, son of the late Donald and Dorothy (Pinter) Tinjum. His younger days were spent in Frazee, MN and in the fall of 1968 they moved to Stanley, WI. Graduating from UW-Stout with a degree in Computer Science he moved to Wausau, Wisconsin and started working for Wausau Insurance. While in Wausau it was through running that he met his future wife Sharon. They were married on April 9, 1983 at St. Matthew’s Parish in Wausau.

Don enjoyed running daily and loved it so much that he ended up doing 6 marathons. He was most proud of qualifying and placing 689th in 2 hours and 43 minutes for the Boston Marathon in 1982. He later went back to UW-Stevens Point to earn his Masters in Education to become a high school math teacher.

Teaching and coaching were his true passions in life. Don first taught at Newman Catholic and transitioned to D.C. Everest where after 29 total years of influencing many young students and athletes’ lives he retired. He coached cross country and basketball, but his one true calling as a coach was track and field. Don helped coach 4 different teams to state titles, (3 at Newman and 1 at Everest). He has many fond memories of his coaching days from hosting ice cream parties, watching the movie McFarland with the distance kids, to driving around in his van encouraging his runners on their long runs. Besides coaching, he always made time for his favorite hobby, golf. When the school year ended he enjoyed a second job working at Pine Valley Golf Course. After retiring from teaching Don could usually be found golfing at least five days a week with family and friends. He enjoyed teaching his kids and grandkids how to golf from an early age in life, many great memories were had on the course. Between rounds on the golf course you could find him active on the track and field scene mentoring his oldest grandchild and his teammates. He spent many hours helping train them during the offseason. Other activities he enjoyed in life were watching lots of football, playing card games, hanging out at the cabin with cousins, traveling down south where it was warm, and hosting many family gatherings at their house.

Survivors include his wife, Sharon Tinjum, Wausau; children, JoEllen Tinjum, Wausau; Ashley (John) Hoffman, Wauwatosa and Kyle Tinjum, Crystal, MN; grandchildren, Curtis Tinjum, Briana, Blake and Luka Hoffman; siblings, Diane Moderson, Cindy (Ron) Janiesewski, Dean Tinjum and Jim (Glorily) Tinjum; mother-in-law, Joanne Berndt; sisters and brothers-in-law, Sue (Mike) Klos, Mike Berndt, Paul (Amy) Berndt, David Berndt and Teresa (Jamie) Rihn, many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Robert Berndt and brother-in-law, Joseph Berndt.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 10, 2022 at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Sebastian Kolodziejczyk will preside. Visitation will be Friday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 7:30 p.m. at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau, and again on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at St. Matthew Catholic Church.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Joan R. Meinholdt

Joan Rae Meinholdt, 61 of Mosinee, passed away November 27, 2022, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Wausau on July 8, 1961, daughter of the late Charles and Dorothy (Jacobson) Oldenburg, Sr.

She is survived by her loving husband Randy Meinholdt, son Andrew, Mosinee, daughter Hannah (Michael Pfahning), Stevens Point, brother Charles (Cathy) Oldenburg, Jr., Wausau, and many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister Jennifer Oldenburg.

Joan touched the lives of many people and was passionate about helping others. Her personality and sense of humor brought happiness to those around her. Joan liked spending time outdoors and found great joy in gardening, camping, and hosting cookouts. She also enjoyed making wine, sewing, and being with friends; but most of all, she loved spending time with her family. Joan was courageous and strong and will be deeply missed by all.

Services will be held at St. John Lutheran Church, Mosinee on Saturday, December 10, 2022, officiated by Pastor Phyllis Smoot. Family and friends may gather at 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com.

Larry L. Klinger

Larry Lee Klinger of Medford WI passed away Sunday November 20, 2022 at Aspirus Medford Hospital ER shortly after being taken by ambulance.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Medford VFW post 5729 from 1 – 5PM Saturday January 21, 2023.

Larry was born to Steven and Patricia (Motte) Klinger August 17, 1975 in Medford.

He married Kelli Bacholl July 21, 2004 and had two children. They were later divorced.

Larry worked at Marathon Cheese, County Market and had other part time jobs.

Larry loved to tell jokes and play pranks or two to make everyone laugh.

Larry is survived by his Daughter Jordan Klinger (Anthony Molitor), his Son Ethan Klinger, His Father Steven Klinger (Lynn Krause), Mother Patricia Klinger ( Step father Thomas Schimon), Brother Stephen Klinger (Sherry Franciski), Nephew Austin Klinger, Niece Harper Klinger, Grandmothers Rita Motte and Annette (Tootie) Klinger. All from Medford Wisconsin. Also many Uncles, Aunts, Cousins and Friends!

He was preceded in death by Grandfathers Jack Motte and Roy Klinger. Great Grandparents Ben and Francis Lange – Otto Sr. and Alma Klinger.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS