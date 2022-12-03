Wausau Pilot & Review

WESTON – Marcus Hall scored 31 points and hauled down seven rebounds to lead the D.C. Everest boys basketball team to a 58-49 nonconference win over Ashwaubenon on Friday night at the Greenheck Fieldhouse at D.C. Everest High School.

Hall made 10 of 18 shots from the field, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range, to account for more than half of the Evergreens’ points.

Cohen Priebe nailed five 3-pointers and scored 15 points, Colin Ebersold and Owen Soehl each scored five, and Casey Stuedemann added two points and nine rebounds for D.C. Everest, which is now 3-1 this season.

D.C. Everest will host Wausau East for its Wisconsin Valley Conference opener on Friday, Dec. 9, as part of a boys-girls doubleheader. The boys game starts at 6 p.m. with the girls following at approximately 7:45 p.m.