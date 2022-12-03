Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Grant Halmstad scored 4:02 into overtime to give the Wausau West boys hockey team to a 5-4 win over Waukesha in a nonconference matchup Friday night at the Marathon Park Ice Arena.

Wausau West jumped out to a 4-0 lead as Thomas Gerum scored three times and Judah Leder added a goal in the opening 26 minutes.

Waukesha stormed back, scoring twice in the final minute of the second period on a power play and tied the game on a goal from Jonah Rabomski with 4:06 left in the regulation.

Halmstad scored off assists from Leder and Mason DeBroux early in the extra period to give the Warriors the hard-fought win.

Park Guenther had 53 saves in goal for West, which is now 2-2 this season.

West hosts the University School of Milwaukee at 7 p.m. Saturday at Marathon Park.

Warriors 5, Wings 4 (OT)

Waukesha 0 3 1 0 – 4

Wausau West 2 2 0 1 – 5

First period: 1. WW, Thomas Gerum, sh., 9:23; 2. WW, Judah Leder (Cooper DePuydt, Mason DeBroux), 14:33.

Second period: 3. WW, Gerum (Caden Bohlin), pp., 2:54; 4. WW, Gerum, 9:06; 5. WAUK, Jakob Schowengardt (Brock Goral), 12:45; 6. WAUK, Anthony Vranek (Cade Kiehl, Schowengardt), pp., 16:27; 7. WAUK, Brady Kritzke (Schowengardt), pp., 16:53.

Third period: 8. WAUK, Jonah Radomski, 12:54.

Overtime: 9. WW, Grant Halmstad (Leder, DeBroux), 4:02.

Saves: WAUK, Dante Desidero 67; WW, Park Guenther 53.

Records: Waukesha 0-3-1; Wausau West 2-2.