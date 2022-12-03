For Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – The Wausau Wolfpack high school girls lacrosse team will begin participating in weekly open gym sessions beginning on Sunday, Dec. 4. High school girls who are interested in participating in the 2023 spring season are encouraged to attend these weekly sessions, held at Wausau East High School from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information about the team, players and parents are encouraged to reach out to Coach Tony Imhoff at wolfpackcentralwisconsin@gmail.com. Those interested can also follow the team on Facebook at CWWolfpackgirlsLAX.

The Wolfpack will tentatively kick off their 2023 season in Waunakee on April 1. The team participates in the Bay Valley Conference which stretches the state from Hudson to Bay Port.

The Wolfpack had a record of 8-9 for the 2022 season.

The team is now accepting sponsors to help fund travel expenses, equipment, coaches salaries, player scholarships and facility time. For more information about this fundraising effort for the team, contact Alison Howrey at 715-218-2172 or aehowrey@gmail.com.

Wolfpack Lacrosse is a registered 501(c) and includes both boys and girls players from schools around central Wisconsin. The high school girls Wolfpack team was launched in 2015.