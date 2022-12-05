By Jim Force | Special to Wausau Pilot & Review

Winners Ken Schaefer (left) and Terry Ahrens. Runners-up Dave Davies (left) and Pat Meyer.

The duo of Ken Schaefer and Terry Ahrens won the two-person Kringle-Jingle curling competition at the Wausau Curling Center Saturday.

They defeated the team of Dave Davies and Pat Meyer to win the first event, and finished the day undefeated.

Second event winners were Harley Davison and Gordy Fries. The third event was won by Rich Campbell and Dick Runquist.

This was the first Kringle-Jingle bonspiel, a stick curling competition organized by Wausau Curling Club members Joel and Donna Dekoning. 12 teams competed, including competitors from Wausau, Stevens Point, and Medford. Teams consisted of two players, rather than the traditional curling team of four.

Next up on the Wausau curling calendar is the Bill Tolley Memorial curing event, set for Wednesday, Dec. 14.

The Wausau Curling Center is located at 1920 Curling Way on Wausau’s southeast side.