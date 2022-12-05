By Shereen Siewert

A Wausau woman accused of providing a fatal dose of drugs to a 38-year-old man was sentenced to three years in prison after reaching a plea deal in four separate cases.

Leanna M. Wells, 41, faced a charge of first-degree reckless homicide in the man’s death. That charge was dismissed but read into the record at sentencing, as part of the agreement. Charges from a 2021 case of possessing THC, possessing drug paraphernalia, operating while revoked and resisting or obstructing an officer were also dropped. Court records show Wells on Monday was convicted of two drug trafficking charges connected to a case filed in March: manufacturing or delivering heroin and possessing heroin with intent to deliver.

According to the incident report connected to the overdose case officers were called at about 12:30 a.m. February 27 to an apartment in the 900 block of South 48th Avenue after the man’s mother found him face down and unresponsive on the bathroom floor. Police say the man appeared to have died several hours earlier, and CPR was not performed.

The man was arrested weeks before he died after allegedly buying heroin from a confidential informant, court records show. His mother told police her son admitted to using street drugs when his prescription for oxycodone ran out, according to court documents.

Investigators, using phone records and other evidence, traced the fatal dose of drugs to Wells, who allegedly admitted selling heroin to the man at least 10 times. A toxicology report from an autopsy showed a variety of substances in the man’s system including methamphetamine, fentanyl, amphetamine and other drugs, court records show.

In addition to the three-year prison term, Circuit Judge Greg Huber also ordered Wells to spend three years on extended supervision following her eventual release, undergo AODA counseling and maintain absolute sobriety. No restitution was requested.