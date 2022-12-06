WAUSAU – Prevail Bank – Wausau has partnered with the city of Wausau to be a property taxes collection site for city of Wausau residents from Dec. 8 through Aug. 5.

“It’s all about convenience,” said Jarrod Spinnato, Prevail Bank branch manager. “If someone can get to us more easily than City Hall and/or would prefer to hand-deliver their tax payment than mail it, we’re here for them.”

Emily Ley, Wausau assistant finance director, said Prevail is authorized to accept real estate and personal property taxes. If anyone has questions about their tax bill, however, they should contact the City of Wausau Customer Service Department at 715-261-2260.

Tax payments should be accompanied by a tax bill. When an escrow check is presented, the entire amount must be applied to the tax bill. Refunds will be processed only by the Treasurer’s Office.

Prevail Bank – Wausau is at 900 S. 17th Ave.