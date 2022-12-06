Dear editor,

Sen. Ron Johnson and Congressman Tom Tiffany took an oath of office. In that oath they solemnly swore to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”

Donald J. Trump, who as president once swore a similar oath, has advocated terminating parts of the U.S. Constitution for the purpose of returning him to power. In other words, he wants to end or suspend parts of the constitution in order to benefit himself.

Donald Trump’s own words reveal that he is a domestic enemy of the constitution that Johnson, Tiffany (and all federal and state legislators) swore to support. Will these legislators honor their highest duty to defend the United States Constitution? Or will they instead betray their oaths and, by silence or evasion, pledge their allegiance to a would-be dictator. Sen. Johnson and Rep. Tiffany, what’s more important, partisan power or your oath of office and our constitutional government?

Calvin Dexter of Wausau

