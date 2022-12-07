Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s featured cocktail is a delightful holiday treat to sip and savor, the Spicy Ginger Man. As always, the cocktail of the week is is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, created by Penny Borchardt. Enjoy!

Cocktail of the Week: Spicy Ginger Man

1 oz. Vanilla Vodka

1 oz. Frangelico

1/2 oz. Butterscotch Schnapps

2 oz Ginger Beer

Cinnamon stick, for garnish

To create this drink, measure the liquids and pour into an ice-filled highball glass, then garnish with a cinnamon stick. Serve and enjoy!

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.