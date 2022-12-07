WAUSAU – The Man of Honor Society will hold its 14th annual Ham Giveaway Dec. 10 at Marathon Park in Wausau.

Guidelines will replicate 2021.

The Man of Honor Society’s mission is to give back to veterans and active military in Marathon County. The giveaway, which begins at 9 a.m. is typically finished within 45 minutes or fewer. In 2021, more than 600 hams were distributed.

The east entrance, (Garfield Street) will be the ONLY entrance to the event. Recipients will be asked to drive through the park to pick up their ham. There will be a check point for proper I.D., such as: DD Form 214, Current I.D. from military or current VA I.D. card. The recipient must be present to receive a ham this year, no exceptions.

For more information on Ham Giveaway 2021, visit Man-of-Honor Facebook Page or visit manofhonor.org.