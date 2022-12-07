Wausau Pilot & Review

AUBURNDALE – Auburndale held Wausau Newman Catholic to just 10 points in the first half and cruised to a 61-37 victory in a Marawood Conference South Division girls basketball game Tuesday night at Auburndale High School.

The Eagles rolled out to a 32-10 lead by halftime and was able to hold on to their big lead the rest of the way.

Annamarie Aue had 21 points and Ashlyn Grimm added 15 points, with both making three 3-pointers, for Auburndale (5-1, 3-1 Marawood South).

Maggie Wulf scored 16 points and Sidney Galang had 10 for the Cardinals (3-4, 0-4 Marawood South).

Newman Catholic will host Abbotsford for a Marawood Conference crossover game Thursday at 7:15 p.m.

Eagles 61, Cardinals 37

Newman Catholic 10 27 – 37

Auburndale 32 29 – 61

NEWMAN CATHOLIC (37): Sidney Galang 2 6-8 10, Lily Shields 1 3-4 5, Ashley Jankowski 1 0-0 2, Maggie Wulf 5 1-1 16, Mel Severson 1-2 1, Evie Bates 2 1-6 5, No. 52 (name not reported) 1 0-0 2. FG: 12. FT: 12-21. 3-pointers: 1 (23 1). Fouls: 14. Fouled out: 32. Record: 3-4, 0-4 Marawood Conference South Division.

AUBURNDALE (61): Kylie Anderson 1 0-0 2, Gracie Krings 2 0-0 6, Taylor Anderson 1 0-0 2, Delaney Becker 0 0-1 0, Mya Krings 1 2-4 2, Ashlyn Grimm 6 0-0 15, Josie Ertl 4 1-1 9, Hope Schulte 1 0-0 2, Annamaire Aue 9 0-0 21, Lilly Hasenorhl 1 0-0 2. FG: 26. FT: 1-4. 3-pointers: 8 (Grimm 3, Aue 3, G. Krings 2). Fouls: 13. Fouled out: none. Record: 5-1, 3-1 Marawood Conference South Division.