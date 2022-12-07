Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Stevens Point was relentless on the offensive end, pummeling Wausau East/Merrill to the tune of 83 shots on goal, and earned a 6-0 shutout victory in a Wisconsin Valley Conference boys hockey game Tuesday at the Marathon Park Ice Arena.

Mason Keller had a hat trick, and Jackson Schroeder, Jamie Reeve and Kade Smigaj each had a pair of assists for Stevens Point, which outshot East/Merrill 83-13. Bluejacks goalie Jake Furrer had an astounding 77 saves in goal in the loss.

Stevens Point is now 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the WVC, while East/Merrill falls to 2-1 and 0-1 in the conference.

East/Merrill plays Wausau West at Marathon Park on Thursday. Stevens Point will be home for a pair of nonconference games Thursday against Bay Port and Saturday against Eau Claire Memoiral.

Panthers 6, Bluejays 0

Stevens Point 1 3 2 – 6

Wausau East/Merrill 0 0 0 – 0

First period: 1. SP, Grant Molski (Kade Smigaj, Jamie Reeve), 6:08.

Second period: 2. SP, Jackson Schroeder (Smigaj), 1:37; 3. SP, Matthew Eiden (Carsen Somers, Carter Drexler), 2:44; 4. SP, Mason Keller (Schroeder), 12:34.

Third period: 5. SP, Keller (Tyler Loamis, Reeve), 1:24; 6. SP, Keller, 9:45.

Saves: SP, Eric Cisewski 13; WEM, Jake Furrer 77.

Records: Stevens Point 3-1, 2-0 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Wausau East/Merrill 2-1, 0-1 Wisconsin Valley Conference.