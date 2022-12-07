Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Herbert G. Ableman

Herbert G. Ableman, 85, Weston, WI, died December 1, 2022, at Primrose Memory Care, Weston, with his daughters by his side.

Herb was born on March 23, 1937, in Monroe, WI, to Ted and Ruth (Johnson) Ableman. He grew up in Monroe, playing basketball and graduating from Monroe High School and the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, where he earned a degree in Business Administration.

On June 24, 1961, he married Barbara Phelps, and employment with Wausau Insurance Company as a Certified Public Accountant brought the couple to the Wausau area where they raised their family. Herb was involved with many local organizations where he often volunteered as treasurer and was also an active member of First Presbyterian Church. He was known both for his sense of humor and acts of service to those he loved.

Loved ones surviving include his three children; son, Mark of Boston, MA; daughters, Jill (Jason) Johnson of St. Paul, MN, and Laura (William) Litzer of Rothschild, WI; granddaughters, Kayleigh Oestreicher of Minneapolis, MN and Piper and Zoe Johnson of St. Paul, MN; and his sister, Darlene Nuckles, Monroe; as well as many other dear friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ted and Ruth; wife, Barbara; brother and sister-in-law Dean and Bev Ableman; sister and brother-in-law, Wanda and Archie Myers; brother, Robert Ableman; brother-in-law, Leonard Nuckles; and nephew James Nuckles.

Herb’s children would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Primrose Memory Care in Weston for the excellent care he received from them.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials are suggested in Herbert’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association of Wisconsin (alz.org/wi) or First Presbyterian Church, Wausau.

Brainard Funeral Home-Weston Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

Shirley A. Check

Shirley A. Check, 84, passed away peacefully December 4, 2022, at Wellington Place at Rib Mountain.

Shirley was born January 28, 1938, in Wausau, WI to the late William and Evelyn (Smith) Aldridge. She married Clarence (Fat) J. Check on October 24, 1959, at Saint Therese Catholic Church. During Shirley’s 48+ years of marriage, she was employed as a domestic goddess – more commonly known as being dedicated to the home and motherhood.

Shirley’s hobbies and interests included feeding the hummingbirds, birds and wildlife, gardening, canning, and baking. The real activity that gave her the greatest joy and sense of peace of mind was during times she went fishing with her husband, Clarence, in the Sayner, WI area. Hence, why the motif of a couple out fishing in their boat was chosen for their tombstone.

Shirley is survived by her son James W. Check of Weston, WI, daughters Lynn M. (Eric) Schurter of Punta Gorda, FL and Lori A. Check of Weston, WI and sister Merceda Gehrke of Phillips, WI. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband Clarence, on October 2, 2007; son David J. Check; brothers Donald and Dale Aldridge; sisters Delores Furger and Nancy Kopplin.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 am on Friday, December 9, 2022, at Saint Therese Catholic Church, 113 W. Kort St., Rothschild. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am. The service may also be viewed at this webpage. Father Joseph Albert will officiate. All donations will be given to St. Therese Catholic Church, to be used towards one of the church improvement projects. Burial will be held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Kronenwetter.

Brainard Funeral Home – Everest Chapel, Weston is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left here.

Dennis P. Dalsky

Dennis Dalsky, 73, of Wausau, Wisconsin passed away peacefully Saturday, December 3, surrounded by his family at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Dennis was born in Wausau, Wisconsin on June 21, 1949, to Ann and Phillip Dalsky. He was baptized, confirmed and married at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Dennis was a graduate of Newman Catholic High School, Wausau and the University of Wisconsin, Stevens Point.

Dennis married the love of his life, Dianne on May 7, 1983. One of the happiest days of his life was May 8, 1990, when Dennis and Dianne adopted their son, Matt. On May 7, 2022, Matt married Kate who became Dennis’ daughter the day he met her. Dennis was a devoted husband and father who brought joy to his family every day.

He was a loving father who was closely involved in activities with Matt. Dennis volunteered for and served as a Scout Leader for Boy Scout Troop 456. He enjoyed going to Scout Camp many summers with Matt. Dennis thoroughly enjoyed and never missed any school, church or athletic event of Matt’s.

Dennis worked in the Education Departments of Wausau Hospital, Wausau and St. Joseph’s Hospital in Marshfield and at both WSAW and WAOW television stations. He particularly enjoyed working at the local television stations to cover stories near and dear to his hometown of Wausau.

Dennis was an avid reader and enjoyed learning something new every day. He enjoyed photography, traveling, gardening and cooking and had a passion for genealogy. He loved visiting Door County with his family, especially the view from Sven’s Bluff in Peninsula State Park. Dennis was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church and formerly served on the Education Committee and Parish Council. Dennis was a faithful man who put his faith in action on a daily basis. Dennis always thought of others first and was a true ambassador of goodwill, sharing as much joy as he could with his amazing sense of humor and smiles. He was a true inspiration to all who knew him and he will live forever in our hearts.

Survivors include his wife Dianne, son and daughter-in-law Matt and Kate Dalsky, sister Judy Dalsky, father-in-law Ted Henderson, sister and brother-in-law Roxanne and Brian Wenzel, nieces Jessica and Kimberly Wenzel (fiancé Erik Larson), and his beloved grand puppy Mylo.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Ann and Phillip Dalsky and mother-in-law, Mary Alice Henderson.

Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at St. Michael Catholic Church, 615 Stark St. Wausau. The Rev. Tom Lindner will officiate. Visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until the time of service on Thursday at the church. Brainard Funeral Home – Wausau Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

You may leave messages and condolences for his family at brainardfuneral.com

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the International Myeloma Foundation or St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Wausau, Wisconsin.

Ruth A. Grauer

Ruth Grauer, 97, died December 02, 2022 at Mountain Terrace Senior Living Center in Wausau, WI.

She was born October 5, 1925, in Chicago, Illinois, to Harold and Lydia Bergstrom. Ruth attended college at DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana where she earned a degree in dietetics. Ruth met the love of her life, Curt while working as a dietician at St. Luke’s Hospital in Chicago. They married in 1950 and enjoyed a marriage of 71 years. During that time, Ruth raised five children and contributed to her community as a volunteer in many capacities. Some of the organizations she was involved in included Girl Scouts, Mobile Meals, and Good News projects. She was a long time member of St. Paul’s Church in Wausau where she sang in the choir and taught Sunday School. Her many interests included reading, sewing, cooking (especially Swedish dishes from her ancestors’ recipes), gardening and taking care of her family. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. Her kitchen was always open to not only her own family, but neighbors and friends as well.

Ruth was preceded in death by her beloved husband Curt who died only a short time before her. As they lived so closely together, their deaths were also close in time. Ruth was also preceded in death by her parents, a brother Harold (Pete) Bergstrom and a grandson, Tom Meals. She is survived by her children Nancy Grauer (Steve Meals), Pat (Hank) Schultz, Dan Grauer, Ann (Ben) Jackson, Bill Grauer (Kamilla Bulie), 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Ruth’s family will greatly miss her warm, giving spirit.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family thanks the staff at Mountain Terrace and Interim Hospice for their tender care of their mom. Brainard Funeral Home – Wausau Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. To share memories with the family, please visit www.brainardfuneral.com.

Betty E. Sowinski

Betty Duggan Sowinski slipped peacefully from this world in the early morning hours of December 3rd, 2022.

Betty was born to Margaretha Pauline Wilhelmina Reinicke and Lyle Edward Duggan on October 20, 1920, in Detroit Michigan. She saw and experienced a great deal throughout her 102-year lifetime, and through it all she was surrounded by the love of her friends and family, supported by her undeniable faith in Jesus as her savior.

Her beginnings were humble, growing up in Wausau Wisconsin during the Great Depression. And by the age of 10, Betty had already lost her little sister, Joyce, to Diphtheria. The impact of that loss and those years as a youth during the depression created vivid memories that stayed with her.

She shared stories of childhood recanting when to stay warm enough at school, she had to wear her pajamas under her school clothes. And the only shoes she had to wear were her grandmother’s so she could walk to school.

She remembered riding the trolly to the Rothchild Pavilion to ride the Ferris Wheel, or in winter the long walk to the skating rink. It was her love of ice skating as a young woman that would prove to seal her destiny with a certain young man with whom she fell in love, Aloise Sowinski. As their relationship grew, World War II broke out, and when Al enlisted in the Army, he proposed.

So, Betty followed him traveling to Los Angeles in late May of 1942 so she and Al could marry on Memorial Day, just weeks before Al shipped out to serve in the South Pacific and Guadalcanal. After the wedding, Betty found work in LA as one of the original “Rosie the Riveters” helping to assemble heavy artillery and bomb casings.

After Al’s tour of duty was up, he and Betty returned to Wausau where Al found work as a brick layer and Betty worked as a nurse’s aide. With their family growing, they eventually decided to build and operate a motel along old East Grand Ave in Rothchild.

Always concerned with appearances, Betty wanted everyone to look their best. So when musicians from her son’s band would occasionally stay over, she’d quietly tiptoe through the house while they slept collecting their clothes to wash and iron them, so they’d look “proper”, for their next performance.

Betty was a prolific poet and painter. An artist in her own right, finding inspiration in sweet visions of children at play, religious depictions, or pastoral landscapes that pulled the viewer with her into another place and time.

The years flew by as their children grew, married, and raised families of their own. Betty’s progeny included 5 children, 6 Grandchildren, 9 Great-Grandchildren, and 3 Great-Great-Grandchildren. As she aptly put it… she was blessed.

Betty was preceded in death by her sister Joyce, Father Lyle, Mother Margaret and Stepfather Dick Sanders, along with her husband Aloise, daughters Marlys and Linda, Brother-In-Law Mel Tramitz, Great Grandson Randy Driscoll, and Sons-In-Law Gregg Spacher and Tom Driscoll.

Survivors include her sister Sally Tramitz; children Marcia Spacher, Sally Driscoll, Son-In-Law Jack Shade, and Paul (Ginny) Sowinski; Grandchildren Dan Spacher, Jim (Shelly) Driscoll, Erin (Austin) Henderson, Dana (Jeff) Jones, Alex Sowinski, and Rachel (Rory Crocker MacMillin) Sowinski; and her many Great, and Great-Great Grandchildren.

Services for Betty will be held at 2:00 P.M. Monday, December 19 at the Brainard Funeral Home, Weston Chapel with Pastor Dennis Romine officiating. Visitation will be held from 12:00 P.M. until the time of services. Burial will take place at a later date in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

Brainard Funeral Home of Weston is assisting the family with arrangements.

Arnold G. Lange

Arnold G. “Arnie” Lange, 92, passed away on December 4, 2022 at Aspirus Hospice House after a long illness. Arnie was born in Stevens Point, WI on October 10, 1930, the son of the late Paul C. and Minnie (Johnson) Lange. He attended Stevens Point schools and graduated from the former P.J. Jacobs High School in 1948. He attended the former Central State Teachers College (now UW-SP) before joining the Wisconsin Air National Guard in Racine, WI in January 1951. Arnie served proudly during the Korean War and was honorably discharged in March 1953.

In July 1955 Arnie started his career as a Radiologic Technologist at the former St Mary’s Hospital School of Radiologic Technology in Wausau, WI, graduating in July of 1957. On June 30, 1956 Arnie and Jo Ann Litzer were united in marriage at St Stephen Lutheran

Church in Wausau, WI. After Arnie’s graduation they relocated to Green Bay, WI where Arnie was employed in the Radiology Department at St Mary’s Hospital. In 1963 they returned to Wausau where Arnie was employed at the former Wausau Memorial Hospital. After the merger of Wausau Memorial and St Mary’s Hospitals his career continued at the new Wausau Hospital where he retired in 1996 after 33 years of service. As a registered radiologic technologist, Arnie was a member of The American Registry of Radiologic Technologists, The American Society of Registered Radiologic Technologists and The Wisconsin Society of Registered Radiologic Technologists.

Through the years, Arnie and Jo Ann traveled with their children to many places throughout the US, camping in their travel trailer. Arnie always said their two-week summer vacations were the best two weeks of the year. When they had an empty nest, Arnie and Jo Ann purchased an RV and traveled to 48 states and several Canadian Provinces. They especially enjoyed the natural beauty they found in the National Parks throughout the US and Canada. They both enjoyed frequent visits to Door County and to Bayfield. Additionally, they enjoyed trips to New York to attend Broadway shows and see other attractions while there.

Arnie also enjoyed flower gardening, bird watching and attending his children and grandchildren’s performances and sporting events. Arnie and Jo Ann followed them to out of town games and especially to soccer tournaments in the summer in their motorhome. He was also a fan of Packers, Badgers, Brewers and NASCAR.

Arnie was a long-time member of St. Stephen Lutheran Church, where he served on the council and several committees throughout the years. He is a member of The Wausau Elks Lodge #248 and the Wausau Golden K Kiwanis Club. He served on the Board of Directors and in various officer positions including president. Volunteering was another activity that Arnie did with Faith in Action M.C., Aspirus Wausau Hospital, and with the Golden K Kiwanis.

Survivors include four children, Jamie Stearman (Tom) Campbell, Springfield, MO, Jolene (Charles) Goralski, Weston, Dr. Ross (Vickie) Lange Wausau and Jennifer (Clay) Vajgrt, Cloverdale, CA. Arnie is further survived by eight grandchildren, Justin, Jordan and Jaron Goralski. Marissa, Rachael, Alexander and Nicholas Lange, and Chloe Vajgrt and three great-grand children, Marlowe, Juniper and Rowan Goralski. Additional survivors are two sisters-in-law, Nancy Litzer, Laurie Litzer and several nieces and nephews. Preceding Arnie in death were his parents and sister, Anita Noble as well as brothers-in-law William Noble, Adene (Dean), Clayton (Jack), Lyle and Daniel Litzer. He was further preceded in death by a nephew, Sean Noble.

Memorial services will be held on Thursday December 8, 2022 at St. Stephen Lutheran Church, 512 McClellan Street, Wausau, WI. Visitation will be at 11:00am with a service to follow at 12:00pm. The family would like to thank his faithful friend Randy Van Natta, the Aspirus Cancer Care Center, Hospice Services, Hospice House and other physician’s and staff of Aspirus for the comfort and care they provided to Arnie in his final years.

Lila M. Matsche

In the early morning of November 29,2022 Lila Mae, age 92, passed away peacefully at Applegate Terrace with her sister Ruth by her side. Lila was born in Merrill Wisconsin on May 8th , 1930 to the late Fred and Tena Fromfeld. Lila attended school in Merrill , graduating from Merrill High. After graduating she worked at the Hanson Glove factory. Then moved to Chicago to work at an insurance company. She become homesick for her family and moved back to Merrill and worked for Employers Mutual Company of Wausau for 17 years, then took a break for a couple of years . Returned to work for Mason Insurance for another 17 years working until she was 70 years old.

She met her husband Charles, on a blind date with a co-worker. A year later they were become husband and wife. They traveled to Alaska, Europe and Hawaii, took some cruises. Traveled to Branson and Florida, Arizona . They enjoyed Polka dances. She was an amazing cook checking out new recipes in Taste of Homes books. Always enjoyed having family over for her wonderful meals. One of her most loved to do things was babysitting for nephews and nieces. She baby sat for Archie from birth to graduating from grade school. She enjoyed growing some amazing flowers she keep over from her gardens.

Lila is survived by sisters; Myra Genovaldi, Betty Sell; Ruth Henkelman, brother

Charles (Joyce) Fromfeld, Sister-in Laws; Mable Fromfeld, and Nathalie Fromfeld.

Preceded in death by her parents, husband Charles, brothers; Dennis, Fred, Paul

Fromfeld. A sister Esther Golds. Brothers-in-laws; Henry Genovaldi, John Golds, William Sell, and David Henkelman.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M., Friday , December 9th at Saint Matthew Catholic Church, Wausau, with Father Sebastion officiating. Friends and family may visit on Friday at the church from 9 AM until the time of service. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. You may view the obituary on their web site. Please sign our family guestbook at Helke.com

A heartfelt work of appreciation goes to the nurses and staff of Applegate Reflections and Interim Health Care Services for their compassionate care for Lila.

Cheryl L. Wohlfahrt

Cheryl L. Wohlfahrt, 69, of Wausau, passed away on November 21, 2022, at Aspirus Palliative Care, after a courageous battle with cancer, with her family at her side.

Cheryl was born on April 28, 1953 in California daughter of the late Thomas and Betty (Deicher) Wohlfahrt. She was a graduate of Wausau West Class of 1970. Throughout her career she worked as a Receptionist at Benson Optical and later was an Insurance Agent with Radant Insurance. Cheryl later retired as a Claims Processor with WPS Insurance. Cheryl was a member of the Eagle’s Auxiliary for over 22 years where she was famous for her Chili at their yearly dinner. In her spare time she enjoyed playing BINGO, doing her own nails, and baking. She is fondly remembered for her festive socks, that she wore for all different occasions. Cheryl was passionate about donating food items for the Outdoor Church Pantry.

She will be greatly missed by her sister: Linda Wohlfahrt Conn, her aunts, Wilma (Jerry) Deicher Quaderer and Kathy Deicher. Cheryl also leaves her beloved nephews: Eric (Christina) Conn, Thomas (Amy) Conn, and great nephew, Edward Conn. She is also survived by numerous extended family and special friends, Barb Christiansen, Patsy Riffle, Linda Brown, and Lynn McGonagle. Cheryl is preceded in death by her uncle, Darrell Deicher.

A celebration of Cheryl’s life will happen a later date. Interment will be in Restlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to: Grace United Church of Christ of Wausau (The Food Pantry).

Cheryl’s family wishes to express their deep gratitude to Dr. Christopher Peterson and the team at Aspirus Wausau Cancer Center and Aspirus Palliative Care Staff for the extraordinary care and comfort to Cheryl.

Christine L. Lake

Christine L. Lake, 70, Town of Wausau passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at her home.

She was born March 3, 1952, in Wausau, daughter of the late James and Elaine (Kopp) Schubring. On October 18, 1997, she married Kenneth Lake in Wausau. He survives.

Christine worked at Kraft Foods, Nanik and last as a security guard at the Weston Power Plant. Some of her favorite pastimes included crocheting, needle point, camping and doing crossword puzzles.

Survivors include her husband, Ken Lake, Town of Wausau, her children, Sarah (Chad) Pagel, Wausau and James (Lisa) Warnke, Stevens Point, four grandchildren, 1 great granddaughter, her siblings, Char (David) Hafeman, Wausau, Coral Axel, Wausau, A.J. (Judy) Schubring, Wausau, Crystal (Bob) Lapine, Wausau, Craig (Sue) Schubring, Cathy (Mark) Sonnentag, and many nieces and nephews. Christine is also survived by her fur baby, Bear.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Cindy Schwartz.

At Christine’s request there will be no formal services. Private family services will be held at a later date. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Benedict A. Sliwicki

Benedict “Ben” A. Sliwicki, 89, died Saturday, December 3, 2022 under the care of Promedica Hospice at Copperleaf, Schofield.

He was born February 20, 1933 in Bevent, son of the late Michael and Anna (Goretski) Sliwicki. On June 26, 1954 he married Irene Heisler at St. Anne Catholic Church, Wausau, and she preceded him in death on November 25, 2001. On September 5, 2005 he married Cecelia Sacho at our Lady of Fatima Church of Pope John Paul, Zakopane, Poland while on a trip with Rev. Janusz Kowalski.

Until retirement, Ben worked in the financial field his whole career. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus George Schreier Council, Wausau #1069 and also bowled for the KC’s for many years. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Survivors include his wife, Cecelia Sliwicki; children, Catherine Teige, Ralph (Luann) Sliwicki, Mark (Alice) Sliwicki, Greg (Michele) Sliwicki, Cindy Frahm; and daughter-in-law, Bonnie Sliwicki; grandchildren, Bradley (Jodi) Teige, Teresa (Grant Kieler) Sliwicki, Shane (Lauryn) Sliwicki, Crystal (David) Albo, Jason (Becca) Sliwicki, Sara Sliwicki, Kristine (Jon) Shedler, Alex Sliwicki, Abbie Sliwicki, Courtney (Travis) Brown, Tanner Frahm, and Tyler Frahm; great-grandchildren, Jack, Charlotte, and Evelyn Teige, Owen and Nyla Kieler, Mason and Myles Sliwicki, Grayson Albo, Ruby and Walter Sliwicki; brother, Floyd Sliwicki, sisters, Delores (Richard) Ringwelski and Beverly (Tom) Goetsch, and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Steven Sliwicki, brothers, Clarence and Jack Sliwicki.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 16, 2022 at St. Anne Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Tom Lindner will preside. Burial will be in St. Augustine Cemetery, Harrison. Visitation will be Thursday, December 15th from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth St., Wausau, and again on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of services at St. Anne Catholic Church, Wausau.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Jerome Cherek

Jerome “Jerry” Cherek, 78, of Ringle, passed away at Aspirus Wausau Hospital on November 30, 2022. He was born on October 21,1944 in Milwaukee to the late Florian “Dewey” and Theresa (Gruna) Cherek. He married Diane Schuttenberg, his one-and-only, on May 23,1964 and together they had five children.

Jerry made a 50-year career in automotive repair during which he developed a reputation for meticulousness, fairness, honesty, and integrity. A hard worker who enjoyed learning, he started on “the line” and eventually worked his way up to shop manager. He was always active, picking up many skills and hobbies and learning how things were done. Knowing the value of a dollar, he would put his technical skills to use to do just about whatever needed to be done, including building the family house and the family cottage “up north.” He put his managerial skills to use assigning work to others. You knew something was coming when you heard, “I’ll have you…,” regardless of what you were actually doing. It was always followed by an encouraging and lighthearted, “it should only take 10 minutes.” He always shared his knowledge with others, even if you didn’t ask (according to his kids). He enjoyed passing on his knowledge to his grandkids, whether it was skiing, fishing, or welding. He always had countless projects underway or planned, many of which he eventually finished. Sometimes he was delayed by his own family who needed cars repaired (occasionally unexpectedly), houses re-roofed, or flooring installed. Knowing that you need the ‘right tool for the job’, he was always watching for an opportunity to acquire tools through the years which he was always ready to use. If his wife had thoughts such as, “another one???,” she didn’t say anything. If he had the tools and the time, he was always ready to help and wouldn’t hear of hiring out a job.

Jerry knew how to relax and especially enjoyed gardening, deer hunting, fishing, making wine, attending Applefest every year, being the pontoon boat captain for the family boat rides, and downhill skiing. He was looking forward to the day when he could finally ski for free at Granite Peak, but regrettably missed that date by two years. We thought to use his season pass ourselves, but no one can pass for him due to his hair, which was famously “thicker than ever.” He enjoyed socializing, especially with his extended family. Jerry enjoyed spending his time grilling for his family (venison loin!), experimenting with the air fryer, and making his family mojitos, old fashioneds, and his legendary “grapey” wine. He didn’t make beer, as he figured Leines had that covered. Finally, Jerry and Diane loved listening to polkas together and although rumor has it, “in heaven there is no beer,” that can’t be true because Jerry would never have gone. Na Zdrowie!

Jerry survived CLL for over 15 years but battled and lost an agonizing seven-week war with COVID, despite being fully vaccinated and boosted. He fought for hope and for life right up until his last breaths and is very sorely missed. He was ours to cherish, but never to keep. He was, and will forever be, our hero.

Jerry is survived by Diane, his wife of 58 years; their children Kevin (Becky) Cherek, Keith (Cheryl) Cherek, Erin (John) Kennedy, Jamie Cherek, and JeriAnn (Chris) Cherek; and grandchildren Aidan and Danielle Cherek. He is further survived by his siblings Ronald (Leona) Cherek, Ruth (Ervin) Schuttenberg, Ralph (Dianne) Cherek, Kathy (Leo) Omernik, Patrick (Cheryl) Cherek, and Lori (Chris) Buchkowski.

Jerry also left behind his best buddy, little shadow, and only lap cat, LiLee. Not known as an animal person, Lils took to Jerry for reasons only known to her, as she was originally meant to be Diane’s cat. She would almost always come at the sound of his voice. He had a very special way of carrying her on his arm, so she was perched and on the lookout with her favorite human. If word spread that she killed a mouse, Jerry would insist the mouse was teasing HER! In Jerry’s eyes, LiLee was always the innocent one.

There will not be a memorial visitation, as the family wishes to avoid any further illness or loss of life as a result of COVID.

In lieu of flowers and memorials, the family requests that people perform an act of kindness to someone in need.

The family would like to thank Dr. Hamied Rezazadeh, Dr. Christopher Peterson, and the staff at Aspirus Cancer Care for all of the medical care they gave him through the years, as well as Dr. Kartik Rajagopalan, Dr. Benjamin Kaster and all other physicians and nurses who assisted him during his time at Aspirus Hospital.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Pauline G. Krueger

Hello my name is Pauline Krueger. Are you saved? “If you declare with your mouth, Jesus is the Lord and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved.” (Romans 10:9)

Pauline G. Krueger, went peacefully to be with our Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ on December 3, 2022, surrounded by family at Pine Crest Nursing Home. Born November 23, 1938, in Madison Wisconsin, to Elmer and Esther Legrey. Pauline graduated from Madison Central High school, attended the University of Wisconsin Madison and later worked at the UW Cancer Clinic. She met her beloved sweetheart and late husband Dr. LeRoy A. Krueger in Madison.

The Bible says to “Go into all the world and preach the gospel to everyone.” (Mark 16:15) Pauline took that to heart and tried her best to show Christ’s love to others. She spread the good news to many places, including overseas, and by handing out a Christian multi-lingual tracts titled “Life Begins” that she authored. As a result of these tracts and the Holy Spirit working in people’s hearts there have been countless testimonials, going back to the 70’s, of individuals and family members that have come to know the Lord Jesus as their personal savior. She had many people assist her in this ministry. Pauline helped start Merrill Bible Church, lead jail ministries in Lincoln and Marathon Counties, spoke at Christian Woman’s Clubs, started Bible studies (including the Sunshine Group), and was active in Child Evangelist Fellowship and Stonecroft Ministries. She sponsored many people to attend Crescent Lake Bible Camp and Camp Forest Springs. Her life was about showing love and sacrificing for others rather than herself. Pauline especially loved children and those that were in need. Ultimately she would give to anyone around her.

Pauline’s family included her husband LeRoy of 53 years; siblings Elmer (Marcia) Legrey, Lois Flad, Rhonda (Glenn) Collier; seven children the late Regi Goebel, Sophia (James) Stevens-Rustad, William Stevens, Matthew (Shari) Krueger, Mark Krueger, Michelle Krueger, Miriam Gustafson; seven grandchildren Kyle, Maria, Brandon, Micah, Kitara, Jacob, Gabi; and, great granddaughter Natalia.

A Celebration of Pauline’s life will be held on Saturday December 17, 2022, at Highland Church, 508 Eugene Street, Merrill, WI 54452. Visitation 10:00 am, Service 11:00 am. A meal will follow.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS