Wausau Pilot & Review

ASHWAUBENON – Ashwaubenon had seven 3-pointers and outlasted Wausau West, winning 57-40 in a nonconference boys basketball game Tuesday night at Ashwaubenon High School.

West is now 2-2 and Ashwaubenon moves to 1-1 this season.

Cole Nelson had 19 points and Griffin Lange added 12 points for the Warriors.

Jackson Sims scored 20 points to lead Ashwaubenon.

West hosts Merrill in its Wisconsin Valley Conference opener on Friday.

Jaguars 57, Warriors 40

WAUSAU WEST (40): Griffin Lange 4 4-7 12, Lucas Hager 2 0-0 5, Brett Butalla 1 0-0 2, Payton Christophersen 1 0-0 2, Cole Nelson 7 4-6 19. FG: 15. FT: 8-13. 3-pointers: 2 (Hager 1, Nelson 1). Record: 2-2.

ASHWAUBENON (57): Drew Tomashek 2 7-9 12, Zach Kelly 2 0-0 4, Jayden Schoen 3 2-2 9, Cale Herzog 2 0-0 6, Jackson Sims 8 3-4 20, Eli Zoller 2 0-0 6. FG: 19. FT: 12-15. 3-pointers: 7 (Herzog 2, Zoller 2, Tomashek 1, Schoen 1, Sims 1). Record: 1-1.