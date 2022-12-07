Wausau Pilot & Review

MARSHFIELD – Wausau West scored five power-play goals to push past Marshfield 7-2 in a Wisconsin Valley Conference boys hockey game Tuesday at the Marshfield Youth Ice Arena.

The game was tied 1-1 after the first period as West’s Grant Halmstad and Marshfield’s Joey Cashmer exchanged goals in a two-minute span.

The Warriors pulled ahead with three goals in the second period, two on the power play.

Mason DeBroux scored twice and Ayden Abuzzahab added the other as West went ahead for good.

Abuzzahab, Halmstad and DeBroux added goals in the third period for the Warriors, who improve to 3-3 overall and 2-0 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference.

Tyler Reissman added Marshfield’s other goal. The Tigers fall to 3-2 overall and 0-2 in the WVC.

Cole Halvorsen had 34 saves in goal for Marshfield. West goalie Parks Guenther saved 24 shots.

Wausau West hosts Wausau East/Merrill for another conference game Thursday at Marathon Park at 7 p.m.

Warriors 7, Tigers 2

Wausau West 1 3 3 – 7

Marshfield 1 0 1 – 2

First period: 1. WW, Grant Halmstad (Judah Leder, Grant Wincentsen), 11:16; 2. M, Joey Cashmer (Charlie Kenney), 13:19.

Second period: 3. WW, Mason DeBroux (Hendrix Damrow, Thomas Gerum), 2:39; 4. WW, DeBroux (Leder), pp., 8:12; 5. WW, Ayden Abuzzahab (DeBroux), pp., 10:09.

Third period: 6. WW, Abuzzahab (Ray Reineck), pp., 8:19; 7. WW, Halmstad (Cooper Depuydt), pp., 8:46; 8. M, Tyler Reissman, sh., 8:56; 9. WW, DeBroux (Leder, Jack Saari), pp., 10:20.

Saves: WW, Parks Guenther 24; M, Cole Halvorsen 34.

Records: Wausau West 3-3, 2-0 Wisconsin Valley Conference; Marshfield 3-2, 0-2 Wisconsin Valley Conference.