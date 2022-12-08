By Shereen Siewert | Wausau Pilot & Review

A 29-year-old man will avoid an attempted homicide charge in connection with a Wood County after pleading guilty to a lesser charge this week.

Police say Jason Schultz shot a 33-year-old man in the pelvic region with a .22-caliber rifle during an argument over an air compressor.

Wood County Sheriff’s investigators responded just after 7 a.m. May 30 to Marshfield Medical Center for a report of a man with a gunshot wound being treated at the hospital. From there, the investigation led to a home on Half Mile Drive. Police, in a news release, said they had a man in custody as the investigation continued.

The alleged victim survived.

On Monday, June 6, prosecutors announced charges against one suspect: Jason Schultz, of Marshfield.

In addition to attempted homicide, Schultz initially faced charges of first-degree reckless injury, aggravated battery, second-degree reckless injury and bail jumping. He was ordered held on a $100,000 cash bond and was released June 7 after posting the cash, court records show.

During a plea hearing Wednesday, Dec. 7 in Wood County Circuit Court, Schultz pleaded to an amended charge of first-degree reckless injury and a second charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety. All other charges were dismissed but will be read into the record at sentencing.

Bond continues for Schultz, who will be sentenced Jan. 23 on both felony charges. He faces up to 35 years in the Wisconsin Prison System and thousands of dollars in fines.