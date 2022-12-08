WAUSAU — The Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce encourages residents to consider purchasing Chamber gift certificates for those on their holiday gift list. These Chamber gift certificates can be redeemed at hundreds of member businesses in the region, ensuring that these dollars are spent locally, much at small businesses.

New this month, those interested in purchasing Chamber gift certificates can now use an online store to place their order. The process can be completed in four easy steps, detailed on the store’s page on WausauChamber.com. Please note that Chamber members may elect to receive an emailed invoice for payment; however, payment is required prior to pick-up. You may pay in advance with a credit card, or you may pay with cash or a company check upon pick-up.

“The impact of these gift certificates goes well beyond the initial purchase.” said David Eckmann, President and CEO of the Chamber. “When redeemed, the flow of dollars will have indirect impacts on the greater Marathon County area, including small businesses and families”.

Gift certificates can be ordered in any amount from $10 to $50 per certificate. Each certificate expires one year after the date of issue. Search an online directory on WausauChamber.com for the most up-to-date list of businesses that accept Chamber gift certificates.

Visit WausauChamber.com to place your order. Orders must be placed ahead of time and picked up by appointment at the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce office at 200 Washington Street, Suite 120 in Wausau. Please allow three business days to process large orders. Order by Friday, December 16 to ensure that your gift certificates are ready for Christmas.

If you have any questions about ordering gift certificates online, please call 715-845-6231.