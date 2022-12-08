Wausau Pilot & Review

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

This week’s cases involving felony charges in Marathon County Circuit Court:

Aleksandr O’Brien, 34, of Wausau. Dec. 8, 2022: Second-degree sexual assault of an unconscious victim with the use of force Peter Cabrera, 38, of Wausau. Dec. 6, 2022: Disorderly conduct-domestic abuse, bail jumping Jomo Harris, 47, of Wausau. Dec. 7, 2022: Possession of amphetamine/methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of designer drugs with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver William Donat, 28, of Wausau. Dec. 6, 2022: Burglary, theft, possession of burglarious tools Jonathan Rivera-Rosales, 37. Initial appearance Dec. 6, 2022: Failure to maintain sex offender registration requirements Kaleb Ross, 29, of Wausau. Dec. 5, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, possession of drug paraphernalia Kristina Jenkins, 30, of Stevens Point. Dec. 5, 2022: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of prescriptions with intent to deliver, possession of amphetamine/LSD/Psiolocin, second-offense OWI Leif Harper, 23, of Carmi, Ill. Dec. 8, 2022: Possession of THC with intent to deliver, between 1,000 and 2,500 grams, as party to a crime Nicholas Bonham, 43, of Wausau. Dec. 5, 2022: Bail jumping, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse repeater Mosie Danley 29, of Wausau. Dec. 5, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping Richard Nava-Whire, 38, of Lac Du Flambeau. Dec. 5, 2022: Fleeing an officer, possessing a firearm after a felony conviction, resisting or obstructing an officer Stewart Miller, 30, of Rothschild. Dec. 8, 2022: Bail jumping, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse Ruben Coates, 36, of Wausau. Dec. 2, 2022: Possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia Justin Philli8ps, 20, of Mosinee. Dec. 5, 2022: Theft of movable property between $5,000 and $10,000 Elijah Milbauer, 41, of Wausau. Dec. 8, 2022: False imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation, battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct Conner Simonson, 23, of Wausau. Dec. 5 and Dec. 8, 2022: Retail theft between $500 and $5,000, resisting or obstructing an officer, bail jumping Blake Iczkowski, 28, of Phillips. Dec. 5, 2022: Possession of narcotic drugs Billy Dahl, 41, of Wausau. Dec. 5, 2022: Possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, disorderly conduct-domestic abuse Anthony Lazaris, 32,, of Wausau. Dec. 7, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping, second-offense OWI, possession of drug paraphernalia