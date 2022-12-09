On Wednesday, November 16, 2022 Sasha Everett, Mrs. Wisconsin America 2022 and 25 other volunteers helped the Wausau American Legion Post 10 deliver Thanksgiving meals to Veterans and their families.

The Post has provided over 4,400 “Safe at home” meals for Veterans in the last three years. The meals have been prepared by Bunkers Restaurant in Wausau and delivered by both member and non-member volunteers to over 100 Veteran families. The Post is now planning to deliver Holiday meals on Wednesday, December 21, 2022.

Post 10 has recently partnered with the “Veterans Weekly Cup-of-Coffee” group to provide more meals for Veterans throughout the year. In the last year and a half, the Cup of Coffee group has provided over 313 meals for Veterans at Denny’s. The group has recently started a meal delivery program for Veterans.

Both organizations are looking to increase the number of Veterans they provide meals for. To be added to the Post 10 meal deliver list, call the reservation line at 715-509-1010 and leave a name and phone number. To be added to the Cup of Coffee meal list for meals at Denny’s or delivery call Don at

715-573-3208 and leave a name and phone number. Family members, friends or care takers can also make the call for Veterans to receive meals. Both organizations will share their Veteran lists. Veterans can receive meals from both which will be delivered on different days.

The meals are free for Wausau area Veterans and their family members or guests. Both organizations rely on donations from local businesses and residents to provide this service for veterans.

Story and photos courtesy of Mike Heilmann