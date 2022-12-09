WAUSAU –The Friends of the Marathon County Public Library have scheduled their final sale of 2022. The members-only book sale will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 17 at the library’s Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau.

The sale will feature a variety of items, including hardcover and paperback books, audiobooks, music CDs, TV series and movies on DVD, works of art, and even a wide selection of board games and puzzles, all donated by the public or culled from the library’s own collection.

The sale is only open to members of the Friends of the Marathon County Public Library. To join, download, fill out and mail in an application prior to the sale, or non-members can join on-the-spot prior to entering the sale. The cost of a yearly membership is $10 per person, or $25 per family, and memberships bought at the December sale will be good throughout all of 2023.

For more information, call 715-261-7230 or visit mcpl.us/events/11099.