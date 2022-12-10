Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUSAU – Wausau Newman Catholic, the top-ranked team in this week’s Wissports.net Division 5 state coaches poll, had nine different players find the scoring column in a dominating 77-37 victory over Abbotsford in a Marawood Conference boys basketball crossover game Friday night at Newman Catholic High School.

Isaac Seidel poured in 25 points, and Mason Prey and Conner Krach each added 12 points for the Cardinals, who are now 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the Marawood Conference South Division.

Adam Diedrich scored 10 points for Abbotsford (1-5, 0-3 Marawood North).

Newman Catholic will be at home Tuesday for a Marawood South matchup against Wisconsin Rapids Assumption. Tip off will be at 7:15 p.m.

Cardinals 77, Falcons 33

ABBOTSFORD (33): Andres Bautista 2, Evan Reis 2, Brandon Diedrich 7, Adam Diedrich 10, Esteban Gomez 6, Gatlin Faber 4, A.J. Brodhagen 4, Jacob Hirsch 2. Record: 1-5, 0-3 Marawood Conference North Division.

NEWMAN CATHOLIC (77): Mason Prey 12, Jackson Pfender 9, Conner Krach 12, Antony Hoffer 1, Liam McCarty 4, Lucas Pfiffner 2, Isaac Seidel 25, Eli Gustafson 4, Quincy Pfender 8. Record: 5-0, 3-0 Marawood Conference South Division.