Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Adam O. Spiegel

Adam Owen Spiegel, age 36, died unexpectedly on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Adam was born on July 22, 1986 in Wausau to Kent and Christine (Philipp) Spiegel. He graduated from Wausau West in 2004 and went on to attend college in Duluth and Milwaukee. He worked beside his dad at Rib Mountain Greenhouse.

One of Adam’s many passions was music; he loved to sing and play guitar. He also enjoyed the outdoors and could often be found fishing, skiing, snowboarding or just sitting around a campfire with those that he loved. His favorite way to relax was to go for a drive and listen to music. Adam had a way of touching everyone’s heart that he met. His spirit animal was that of an owl. Adam possessed a spirit for joy and fun, never at the expense of another, but out of spontaneous burst of delight. His humor was subtle, multidimensional, whimsical, deep, and resonated from his spirit to the twinkle that would sparkle from his eyes.

Adam is survived by his parents Kent Spiegel and Christine Spiegel, sister Tina Spiegel, all of Wausau. He is further survived by his many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his Grandparents; Owen and Helen Spiegel, Jack and Jeanette Philipp; Uncles Paul Spiegel, Michael Krueger, Aunt Dawn (Spiegel) Beckman, Cousins; Brian Prinz, Jessica Andringa, and Megan Dillon. He cherished his two best furry friends, his kitty Minkin and chocolate lab Mocha.

Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at Brainard Funeral Home – Everest Chapel, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston. The service will be livestreamed and can be accessed on Adam’s obituary page. Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM until the time of service at the funeral home on Sunday.

Florence L. Wesenick

Florence Lucille (Check) Wesenick, age 91, with loving family members at her side, peacefully released into God’s arms on Friday, December 9th, 2022, at Pride TLC in Weston.

Florence was born on September 14th, 1931, the second of four daughters, to Josephine (Sowinski) and Alex Check. Following graduation from Wausau High School, she worked at the Wausau Phone Company. She married her love, Edward C. Wesenick, on August 11th, 1951 and celebrated 49 wonderful years together before Edward made his transition to Heaven in 2000. Together they raised 5 children resulting in 7 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Florence was a passionate homemaker, creating a loving laughter-filled family unit. She established many loved family traditions. Her home was always open for a visit, a meal, or gathering, where stories and laughter were a regular fixture. Large family gatherings at her home usually resulted in cars overflowing her driveway onto the street. She loved being outside tending her many flower gardens. She took pride in her wonderful cooking, regularly baking for the annual church bake sale and other fundraisers and events. She enjoyed canning, and craft sewing, even making clothes for her two daughter’s dolls. She loved exploring rummage sales to find beautiful antiques and useful treasures that she shared with extended family. She amassed a doll collection that she proudly displayed and enjoyed. She was passionate in correspondence and known for her ability to stay connected with friends and loved ones through the written word and by phone. Florence was active in regular social activities like bingo, outings with friends, still doing exercise with friends twice weekly for an hour into her 90th year. Her greatest joy was spending time with family and friends. She always maintained a deeply close relationship with her dear sisters, Lorraine, Jean, and Joan.

Florence remained strongly independent in our family home until fall of this year when she moved into Pride TLC. Our family extends sincere appreciation for the wonderful activities offered, especially the live music, which our mom especially enjoyed, in addition to those at Pride who lovingly supported our mom in her stay there. We also wish to express our sincere appreciation for the invaluable guidance and all encompassing loving comfort care provided by Promedica Hospice’s amazing Wausau team, coordinated and personalized by Dana, Hospice RN, a family friend for 38 years.

Florence is deeply loved and survived by four children and spouses: Diane (Doug) Abitz, Kathleen (Dean) Abitz, Randall (Donna) Wesenick, and Scott Wesenick; seven grandchildren: Melissa (Andy) Bohr, Jessica (Chris) Goebel, Michael (Jessica) Abitz, Jason Abitz, Gina (Michael) Cody, Jeni (Kevin) Wesenick-Nelson, and Justin (Julie) Wesenick, and eleven great-grandchildren, Nick and Nathan Bohr, Sidney and Jack Goebel, Ella, Lily, and Alaina Cody, Zoe and Jack Nelson, and Evan and Emma Wesenick. She is also survived by one beloved sister, Joan (Gary) Radtke, and many loved nieces and nephews, long-time friend Janet Spatz, as well as other dear relatives and loving friends.

Florence was preceded in her passing by her parents, Josephine and Alex Check, beloved husband, Eddie, first-born son, Allan, sisters and brother-in-laws Lorraine and Barney Dallman, Cecilia (Jean) and Roger Marten, and her life-long best friend from high school, Elizabeth (Betty) Schroeder.

Florence is known for her beautiful smile, sweet disposition, her caring and generous heart, her strength and determination, and her endless love, humor, and laughter. She had an energy about her, as she brightened a room with her love and joy, and was confident to speak her mind. She made friends easily and was treasured as a loving Grandma-figure to countless others beyond her immediate family. She would do anything for anyone. She will be extremely missed by her big loving family and all who knew her.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, December 17th, at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Weston, with visitation at 9:00 until the time of the funeral at 11:00. Burial is to follow at the Church Cemetery.

Albert J. Hillman

Albert “Al” J. Hillman, 85, passed away peacefully December 4, 2022, at Copperleaf Memory Care, Schofield.

Albert was born December 12, 1936, in Holdin, West Virginia to the late Charles and Carrie (Stallard) Hillman. He married Judith “Judy” (Vick) on January 14, 1961, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Al attended the Milwaukee School of Engineering. After school Al worked as an electrical engineer at Northern Telecom. He assisted in the development of the nuclear-powered submarine and part of the Apollo II program. Al later worked as an engineer in telecommunications.

Albert was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church. Al loved car engines, was always on the internet and enjoyed watching tv.

He is survived by his wife, Judith, 3 sons: Mark (Gail), Paul, and Keith (Kathy) Hillman, sister: Brenda Trent and 4 grandchildren. Albert is preceded in death by his parents and 3 siblings.

Services for Albert will be held at a later date.

Brainard Funeral Home-Everest Chapel, Weston is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left there.

Margaret J. Craft

Margaret J. “Marge” Craft, 80, Wausau passed away Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born September 29, 1942, in Chicago, daughter of the late Walter and Gerta (Hartung) Pretzel. On September 21, 1968, she married David Craft in Chicago. He survives.

Marge enjoyed camping during the summer months at Crystal Lake State Campground and teaching Sunday School to 4-year-old children. Her pride and joy was being with her children and grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, Dave Craft, Wausau, her children, D.J. (Jessica) Craft, Wausau, Dan (Jen) Craft and Dean (Jennifer) Craft, FL, 7 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, her siblings, Wally (Ann) Pretzel, Appleton and Roger (Mary) Pretzel, IL, one niece and three nephews.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Carl Pretzel.

Funeral services will be held at Noon, Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Highland Community Church, Wausau. The Rev. Jeff Hinds will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Zachary M. Sommerfeld

Zachary “Zach” M. Sommerfeld, 29, died unexpectedly Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at his home.

Born January 16, 1993, in Milwaukee, to Linda (Kuenn) Gregor and Joel Sommerfeld. Zach was a force to be reckoned with ever since.

Zach was known for his heart of gold and effortless sense of humor. For Zach’s adult life, he worked as an on the road welder, proudly owning Pure Quality Stainless. He lived his life to the fullest and was always up to something new and exciting. Zach was regularly seen working on his cars, spending time outside exploring, camping, hunting, and kayaking, and had a passion for #Jeepthings. Zach enjoyed exploring the new places he went to for work with his road crew friends and during his quiet times often would be found putting together Lego projects. Above all, Zach loved spending time with his family and laying on the couch with his dog, Diesel.

Survivors include his mother, Linda (Bob) Gregor; father, Joel Sommerfeld; sister, Morgan (Mitchell); brother, Cory (Sam); nana, Beverly Kuenn; niece, Holland; girlfriend, Alex; and his four-legged companion, Diesel.

He was preceded in death by his grandpa, John Kuenn.

Funeral services will be Noon on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Ave., Wausau. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the Stewart Avenue funeral home. A luncheon will follow at one of Zach’s favorite places, EML in Rozellville.

Daniel H. Yenter

Daniel Henry Yenter, 82 of Elderon, died on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Aspirus Hospice House, Wausau.

Dan was born on July 15, 1940, in the town of Reid, the son of Andrew and Pearl (Koziczkowski) Yenter.

On October 12, 1963, Dan was united in marriage to Linda Easker at Holy Family Catholic Church, Wittenberg.

Dan worked at J.I. Case for over 30 years. He loved spending time at his cabin in Montana. Dan enjoyed watching sports and attending auctions. You could always find him outdoors doing anything from cutting firewood to working on tractors.

Surviving loved ones include his wife of 59 years, Linda; two children, Daniel W. Yenter of Elderon and Kim (Daniel) Paul of Wausau; grandchildren, Joseph (Sara) Wanta, Jared (Payton) Yenter, Elizabeth Paul, Trent Yenter, Jessica Paul and Bradley (Emilie) Paul; great-grandchildren, Reina, Alina, Scarlett, Vivian and Avery; brothers, Fredrick (Karen) Yenter and James Yenter; sister, Charlotte Kranski Peterson; sisters-in-law, Donna (William) Suwyn and Luanne (James) Konkol; brothers-in-law, Daniel Wanta and Jack VanderKoy, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, David, Hubert (Theresa), Chester (Helen), Robert (Marian), Conrad, William, Andrew, Joseph, Jerome and Roger; sisters, Ramona (Volkmar) Bauer, Rita (Roger) Shalewski, Theresa Wanta, Patricia VanderKoy; father and mother in-law, Daniel and Vanelda Easker and nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Friday, December 16, 2022 at Holy Family St. William Catholic Church, Wittenberg. Fr. Matthew Settle will preside. Burial will be in Evergreen Rest Cemetery, Elderon at a later date. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4-6:30 PM with a Rosary Service beginning at 6:30 PM at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Wittenberg and again on Friday, at the church, from 9 AM until the time of Mass. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.