By Shereen Siewert

A 28-year-old Marshfield truck driver arrested after a report from the United Kingdom National Crime Agency about suspected sexual assaults was convicted Tuesday on two felony charges of possessing explicit images of children.

Theodore Trahern initially faced 10 counts of possessing child pornography and one count of failing to comply with an officer. The charges were filed April 8 in Marathon County Circuit Court.

The reports that prompted the arrest, forwarded to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department, related to conversations in which the suspect allegedly spoke about conducting sexual acts on a 6-year-old child.

Investigators seized a cell phone and discovered dozens of images of suspected child pornography with victims ranging in age from preschool to about 12 years of age, according to court documents.

Trahern has denied committing any sexual assault but admitted exchanging child pornography on Kik Messenger and Wikr, both messaging platforms. While Trahern allegedly said he was responsible for the chats, he described the conversations as “fantasy” and denied there being any truth behind them, court documents state.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Trahern pleaded no contest to two counts of possessing child pornography after reaching a plea agreement. Trahern, who remains behind bars on a $100,000 cash bond will be sentenced in about 90 days after a presentencing investigation is completed.