Sept. 1-Dec. 31

Tween Writing Group (All locations)

From Sept. 1 through Dec. 31, young writers between the ages of 8-14 can hone their writing skills by participating in an online tween writing group organized by the Marathon County Public Library. Each month, a new writing prompt will be posted in the group, giving participants new material to think and write about. Registration is required. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3BjghYE. For more info, call 715-261-7220.



Dec. 1-31

Grab & Go Craft for Kids: Snow Globe (All Locations)

From Dec. 1-31, the library will offer a free Grab & Go kit for kids at all nine of its locations. Each kit will contain supplies for making a crafted paper snow globe in which kids can display a family photo! Kits are free and available while supplies last and can be picked up any time the library is open. For more info, call 715-261-7220.



Dec. 27-31

Upcycled Paper Houses (MCPL Wausau)

From Dec. 27-31, kids in upper elementary and middle school can drop by the Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau, to make their own paper houses using recycled book pages and other supplies. Available throughout the week. Free. For more info, call 715-261-7220.

Winter-Themed Escape Rooms (MCPL Hatley)

Children and families can put their problem-solving and intuition skills to the test and try to escape from a pop-up winter escape room during the week of Dec. 27-31 at the Hatley Branch, 435 Curtis Ave., Hatley. There will be two different rooms, an easier and harder room, to choose from each day. Free, with registration required. To register, call 715-446-3537.

Grab & Go Craft: Shivers the Penguin Simple Circuit (MCPL Hatley)

Want to create something unique during your winter break? Stop in to the Hatley Branch, 435 Curtis Ave., Hatley, between Dec. 27-31 to pick up a free kit for making your own shivering penguin using a cell coin battery, vibrating motor, conductive tape and more. Free, while supplies last. For more info, call 715-446-3537.

Dec. 28

Family Film Matinée (MCPL Wausau)

The library will offer a free movie screening for families on Dec. 28 from 1-3 p.m. at its Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. The 2019 animated film focuses on a young girl who helps reunite a young Yeti with his family, who reside in the Himalayas. Rated PG. Free. For more information or to find out the movie’s title, call 715-261-7220.