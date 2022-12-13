Wausau Pilot & Review

A Schofield restaurant closed abruptly Monday without giving notice to employees, according to multiple messages from workers.

Garden Pancake House, 508 Grand Ave., served breakfast, lunch and dinner with a wide-ranging menu, seven days per week. State records show Garden Pancake House was launched in 2021 by Araceli Morales. Marathon County land records show the property has an unpaid tax bill from 2021 for about $6,600 including fees.

Patrons say the business appeared to have irregular hours in recent days. Employees say they came to work Monday to find kitchen equipment missing and food cases emptied.

Attempts to reach Morales have so far been unsuccessful. The number of employees impacted is not clear.

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery operated at the site for decades until 2019, when company officials chose not to renew a lease on the property. The building remained vacant until Garden Pancake House opened for business.