WAUSAU – The Grand Theater has capped off the year with a spot in the 2022 Top 200 Theatre Venues Worldwide as compiled by Pollstar.

The publication’s Year End Edition ranked The Grand 148th in the world based on The Grand’s total ticket revenue of $2.3 million, The Grand said in a news release. The Grand serves more than 135,000 patrons each year, and has appeared in Pollstar’s Top 150 rankings since 2017.

In addition to finishing in the top 150 overall, The Grand shined in comparison with similar markets and venues, ranking second in terms of market size and third for theaters with fewer than 1,300 seats. The Grand consistently has been among the top five venues of its size since 2017, and in the top two for market size since 2018.

“Our historic theater being recognized in Pollstar’s Top 150 worldwide for the sixth consecutive year is a tribute to the hard work done by our entire team,” Sean Wright, executive director, said in the release. “To once again have one of the highest finishes of similarly-sized markets is especially gratifying, because it demonstrates just how incredibly supportive this community is of the performing arts.”

Pollstar is the international trade publication for the concert and performing arts industry.