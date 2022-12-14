Wausau Pilot & Review

Significant incidents reported by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department for the preceding week. Information provided each Monday by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department.

An 18-year-old Irma man was injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash in the Town of Schley, on the morning of Dec. 10. A preliminary investigation of the crash indicated the vehicle was northbound on County Road G, before leaving the roadway, striking a signpost, power pole and culvert, before coming to a rest on its roof. The driver refused medical transport. Deputies were assisted on the scene of the crash by the Merrill Fire Department. Town of Russell Fire Department and First Responders and WPS.

A 56-year-old Tomahawk man was injured as a result of a one vehicle crash in the Town of Harrison on the morning of Tuesday, December 6. The vehicle left the roadway on School Forest Road and struck a tree located a short distance away. The driver was later transported for medical attention of minor injuries by private vehicle.

A 30-year old Wausau man was taken into custody and will face weapon-related charges, following a traffic stop earlier Tuesday morning, in the Town of Birch. After stopping the vehicle for a speed violation, deputies located a switchblade knife in the man’s possession and a handgun and ammunition in the vehicle the man was driving. The man was found to be a convicted felon, was on active probation with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections (WDOC) and had a warrant for his arrest issued by the WDOC. As a result, the man will face charges of carrying a concealed weapon, carrying a concealed knife, felon in possession of a firearm. He was also cited for second offense operating a motor vehicle without a valid license (OWL).

Four motorists reported striking deer in Lincoln County this past week, down from ten the week before.