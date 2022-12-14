Wausau Pilot & Review

Oneida County officials say an armed and dangerous man who fled from police Tuesday near Minocqua is now in custody.

No details were released about the arrest of Cody Huebner, 32. See our initial reporting below.

Sheriff’s officials in Oneida County are urging residents to lock their doors as they seek a wanted man believed armed and dangerous south of Minocqua.

On Wednesday, Dec. 14 the Minocqua Police Department tried making contact with a man described as suspicious. But the man got into a vehicle and led police on a pursuit before allegedly stealing another vehicle. He then took off on foot and fled into the woods with a firearm, police said.

The suspect has been identified as 32-year-old Cody J. Huebner. Court records show he has prior felony convictions for armed robbery of a financial institution, burglary and theft.

Police say he is likely on foot in the Cassian area of South Shore Road. There is a heavy police presence in the area and residents are asked to avoid the area if at all possible, and call 911 if any suspicious activity is noted.

This is a developing story.

The Pilot often relies on reports from police officials in control of a crime scene during a breaking news event. While these initial reports are valuable to readers, they also can be incomplete and even inaccurate. We let readers know what we can and can’t confirm, as well as when and how we received our information. Then we work to aggressively gather a wider range of perspectives and to verify the information through public records, interviews, photos and videos, all of which are verified before publishing. If you have any questions about our breaking news reporting, email us at editor@wausaupilotandreview.com.