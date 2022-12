RIB MOUNTAIN – Wausau Nordic Ski Club will offer free adult cross-country ski lessons Tuesday evenings in January at Nine Mile County Forest Recreation Area in Rib Mountain.

Equipment also will be provided for free.

Both skate and classic lessons will be offered Jan 3, 10, 17 and 24 at 8794 Redbud Road. Lesson times vary depending on skill level. Visit wausaunordic.org for details and to register.