WAUSAU – Three Wausau West players scored in double figures as the Warriors earned a 57-47 nonconference win over Appleton Xavier on Tuesday night at West High School.

Ayla Christensen and Molly Anderson each scored 13 points, and Lexi White added 12 for the Warriors, who are now 4-3 this season.

West led 30-20 at halftime and stayed even with the Hawks (4-4) in the second half to earn its third-straight win.

Wausau West hosts Stevens Point for a Wisconsin Valley Conference game Friday at 7:15 p.m.

Warriors 57, Hawks 47

Appleton Xavier 20 27 – 47

Wausau West 30 27 – 57

APPLETON XAVIER (47): Kylee Standish 6 0-0 14, Joy Krull 4 0-0 10, Halle Vandehey 2 1-2 6, Catie Power 2 0-0 4, Molly Martine 1 0-0 2, Anna Beitag 0 0-0 0, Sydny Wanty 0 2-2 2, Carsyn Stempa 3 2-2 9. FG: 18. FT: 5-6. 3-pointers: 6 (Standish 2, Krull 2, Vandehey 1, Stempa 1). Fouls: 15. Fouled out: none. Record: 4-4.

WAUSAU WEST (57): Emma Morehead 3 2-2 9, Kelly Kray 4 0-1 8, Ayla Christensen 5 2-2 13, Harper Mead 1 0-0 2, Lexi White 5 2-2 12, Molly Anderson 5 3-7 13. FG: 23. FT: 9-14. 3-pointers: 2 (Christensen 1, Morehead 1). Fouls: 9. Fouled out: none. Record: 4-3.