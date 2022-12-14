Obituaries are a community service courtesy of Helke and Brainard Funeral Homes.

Andrew G. Dallman

Andrew Gerald Dallman went to Heaven on December 9, 2022 at his home in Weston at the age of 48 after fighting a hard battle with an unexpected heart condition before meeting his Heavenly Father.

Andy was born on May 4, 1974 in Schofield, Wisconsin to Gerald and Shirley Dallman. He graduated from DC Everest High School in 1992. Andy loved adventure and one of his most prized creations was his public access TV show called “Scream TV”. He put his heart into his show as he did everything else he was passionate about.

His adventurous nature took him to move to Illinois and later to Texas. When he traveled back to Wisconsin, he proudly joined the Army in 1999. Sergeant Andrew Dallman served 9 years and 10 months and was an Infantryman and an Armor Crewman during this time. After completing his deployment in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, he received an honorable discharge in 2007 with many metals of Honor.

Andy later met his beloved wife, Rocio, who he married on December 16, 2006. They have since brought two beautiful children into the world, Anna (age 12) and Mason (age 11). With this, Andy was proud to give himself the name of “Family Man”, as his family was his heart and he loved being a Dad. He was a very patient, fun, and proud father to his children. This showed through his willingness to give his children his all, including allowing his daughter Anna to put headbands on him and allowing his son Mason to wrestle him to the ground. If his children were happy, Andy was happy,

Andy was an avid bicyclist making trips every summer to Appleton, Green Bay, or wherever his bike would lead him. He would always have his plan. There were falls, scrapes, cuts, and even bear encounters, but nothing would stop him from moving forward!

Andy is survived by his wife, Rocio Dallman, and his children Anna and Mason Dallman. His father, Gerald Dallman, sister Tracy (Edgar) Arreola, nephews Cash and Sylas Arreola, uncles and aunts Dale Dallman, Sharon Kline, Jan Zblewski, Tom (Tammy) Dallman, Carol Cywinski, Jeanie Detert, Norine Cywinski, Nancy Dzwonkowski, Kathy (Lenny) Bittner, Russel (Tina) Cywinski, Mary, cousins Amy (Micaila), Christopher Kline, Zack (Lilah), Stephanie (Brendon), Nick Zblewski, Jackie, Tammy, Penny, Bill, Rick, Rene, Scott, Todd, Troy, Trevor, Travis, Tina, Keya, Tiffany, Fallon, Lana, and Vance, in-laws Alfredo and Fanny Arevalo, Marianne and Enrique Aguilera, J. Sebastian Arevalo, and nieces and nephews Michelle, Jurgen, Jarek, Abby, and Alex as well as many friends.

Andy was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Dallman-West, grandparents Bernard and Lorraine Dallman, Leah and Zig Cywinski, uncles Mark Zblewski, Jim and Ron Cywinski, and Ernie Detert.

Andy was a father, a husband, a son, a brother, a nephew, a cousin, and a best friend to many. He was a man of integrity, determination, and he was an inspiration to everyone who knew him.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 15th from 3 PM – 6 PM at St. Marks Catholic Church at 602 Military Rd., Rothchild, WI a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 6 PM in the church. Burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Park. Brainard Funeral of Weston has been entrusted with arrangements. To share a memory of Andy with his family please visit www.Brainardfuneral.com.

Helen S. Strasser

Heaven gained an angel.

Helen S. Strasser, 95, Edgar, died peacefully on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at Wellington Place, Rib Mountain.

She was born June 9, 1927 in Marathon, daughter of the late William Sr. and Katherine (Bedynek) Weisenberger. On June 30, 1948, she married Elroy “Butch” Strasser at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon. He preceded her in death on August 8, 2011.

Survivors include eight children and their families, Sherry (David) Zilinsky and their children, Kelly (Josh) Denzin (children- Alexis and Duncan) and Lisa Zilinsky; Jerry (Lynn) Strasser and their sons, Ryan and Jeffrey Strasser; Denny (Jayne) Strasser and their children, Jason (Shannon) Strasser (children-Hannah and Ava) and Jennifer (Sid) Brubacher (son-Romeo); Bob (Sherri) Strasser and their children, Nicole (Corbin) Burkard (children-Adelyn, Nora and Baby Burkard) and Brett Strasser; Sandy (Tim) Witzeling and their children, Dustin (Natalie) Wenzel (children-Charlotte and Vanessa), Mitchel (Kathleen) Wenzel (children-Hailey and Ryan) and Cody (Yvonne) Witzeling (twin children-Barrett and Aurora); Karen (Bill) Fischer and their children, Chad (Carly) Fischer, Heather (Aaron) Zimmel (children-Owen, Harper and Emry), Ryan (Amber) Fischer (children-Felicity and Carter); Kathy Strasser and her children, Kyle Strasser, Shawn (Alexis) Radloff (son-James), Brandon (Rachel) Radloff and Matthew (Hannah Challoner) Radloff; Terry (Jill) Strasser and their children, Jordan and Jaeden Strasser. She is further survived by her brother, William “Billy” Weisenberger; nieces, Carol Ann Ashbeck and Catherine Baumann along with many nieces, nephews and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by infant twin daughters, Mary Jane and Nancy Ann; brother, Kenneth Weisenberger; and sisters, Laparda Mullen, Lillian Leitermann, Florence Lang, Evelyn Lang and Eldora Myszka.

Among her favorite pastimes, she liked bingo, gardening, bowling, dancing, crocheting, helping with Friday night fish fries, volunteering at Color Vision and watching the Packers and Brewers. She also enjoyed baking her famous white sugar cookies, homemade sugar donuts and Kolache’s. Helen was a member of the St. John Parish St. Cecilia Group.

Most of all, she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Helen was kind, caring, patient and had a heart of gold. She was dearly loved by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and all who met her. She was our rock and the light of our family and will be greatly missed! She will always hold a very special place in each of our hearts. We have been truly blessed to have such an amazing mother.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Wellington Place and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for the wonderful care they provided.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at St. John Catholic Church, Edgar. Rev. Alan Wierzba will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until time of services at the church.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Edgar is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

William White

William Curtis Hull White, known to most as Curt, passed away at the age of 78 on December 10, 2022. He is survived by Patricia (Northrup) White, their children Andrew White (Kori) and Kelly Brandt (B.J.), and grandchildren Emma, Alexandra, Katherine, Davis, Thomas, Arthur and his sister Kim Hubble. His first marriage to the late Linda (Browning) White brought him their son Brent White (Rachel) and grandchildren Abby, Owen and Emmett.

Curt was born in Bay City, Michigan and graduated from Handy High. He received a degree from Central Michigan University where he later received an honorary PhD for his outstanding work in the field of Microbiology.

Always looking to make the best of everything he had, Curt took a formula he helped invent at Dow Corning and turned it into AEGIS, a business that pushed the boundaries of microbiological protection.

Education and cultural learning were very important to him. From his beginning as a high school teacher to using the connections he made all over the world to open doors to varying cultural experiences he gave his family many opportunities to experience the world.

He strove to make the world better and donated his time and money to many organizations. One of his most beloved was his alma mater, Central Michigan University, where he was a driving factor in the creation of the Fabiano Botanical Garden.

In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one sister, Joan Pergande.

A Memorial Service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, January 5, 2023, at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until the time of services all at the Stewart Avenue funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Anna E. VanderLeest

Anna E. VanderLeest, 38, Wausau, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

She was born January 5, 1984, the daughter of Michael and Susan (Lee) VanderLeest.

Anna had a great passion for taking care of those in need, always thinking of others before herself. She was currently employed as a caregiver with North Central Health Care and Succeed Independence in Wausau.

Among her favorite pastimes, she enjoyed fishing, spending time with her friends, snapchat and spoiling Jack and Karleigh.

Survivors include, her father, Michael VanderLeest; her sister, Dayle (Karley Kielty) VanderLeest; her nephew, Jack VanderLeest, all of Minocqua; three special friends, Kathy and Jimmy Krueger and Schawnee Looker, all of Wausau; and many aunts, uncles and cousins further survive.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Susan.

Visitation will be on Monday, December 19, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street Wausau. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Wausau.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Everett E. Kita

Everett E. Kita of Weston, WI passed away peacefully on December 11th, 2022. Everett was born April 30, 1933, the son of Roman and Flora (Barrett) Kita, in Fish Creek, WI.

While growing up, Everett worked on the family farm. He was the third of five children. After graduating from Gibraltar High School, Everett went to work for his brother, Jim, at Central Heating in Oshkosh, WI, beginning his lifelong career in the Sheet Metal Trades. In January of 1952, he enlisted in the US Navy to serve his country. Everett completed his training at the Great Lakes Naval Station and was assigned to the USS Rupertus (DD-851), a Gearing-Class Destroyer, where he worked with the shipfitters group. The ship operated with the seventh fleet on the Pacific Ocean and in the Far East during the Korean War. Everett was honorably discharged in December of 1955 and returned to Oshkosh to continue working in the Sheet Metal Trades.

On May 5th, 1956, Everett married Joann Berns, his high school sweetheart, at St. Rosalia’s Catholic Church in Sister Bay, WI. They enjoyed 65 years of marriage, and were blessed with seven children, twelve grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. Everett and Joann moved to the Wausau area and purchased Malbrit Heating & Cooling (now Malbrit Mechanical) in 1961, which he owned and operated until 1998 when he retired and sold the business to his sons, Brad and Brian.

While living in the Wausau area, Everett was a dedicated member of the Knights of Columbus for over 60 years and belonged to the American Legion and Wausau Elks Club. He was a lifelong member of St. Therese Catholic Church and served on the finance committee for many years. Everett was active in and served on many committees in the Sheet Metal Apprenticeship trade through NTC and was inducted into the Wisconsin Apprenticeship Hall of Fame for providing a lifetime of outstanding contributions to the Wisconsin Apprenticeship System on February 3rd, 2003.

Everett and Joann loved traveling, visiting all 50 states and many other countries. They spent a lot of time at the cottage they built on Little Bearskin Lake. Everett also attended many Navy Ship Reunions. Everett was interested in many sports and was a lifelong fan of the Green Bay Packers. A stockholder and season ticket holder for over 50 years, he attended many games with friends and family, and was at the 1967 Ice Bowl.

Survivors include their seven children: Mark (Betsy) Kita, Indian Wells, CA, Lori Kita-Hall (Dan), Wausau, Kristine (Dave) Pierro, Minnetonka, MN, Patricia (Paul) Madler, Wexford, PA, Gail Kita (Jim Hader), Waukesha, Brad (Marcia) Kita, Schofield and Brian (Stephany) Kita, Weston; 12 grandchildren; Ashley, Derek, Pamela, Kathleen, Matthew, Eric, Daniel, Alexandra, Elizabeth, Michael, Thomas and Marissa; and 3 great grandchildren, Miles, Emilia, and Zoey. Also surviving is his brother Gerald (Karon) Kita, sister Geraldine Zelhofer, and many nieces and nephews.

Everett was preceded in death by his beloved wife Joann, in November 2021; his parents, Roman and Flora; brothers, Jim Kita and Donald Kita.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Sylvan Crossings and Aspirus Hospice for their excellent and compassionate care.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Therese Catholic Church, Rothschild, WI at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 7th, 2023, with the Rev. Joseph Albert officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services on Saturday at the church. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery following the Mass.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Roberta M. Retrum

Roberta Michelle Retrum, 72, of Eagle River, WI passed away at Marshfield Medical Center on Saturday, December 10, 2022. She was born in Milwaukee, WI on July 29, 1950. She was the daughter of the late Michael and Norma (Farris) Popek.

Roberta worked at several different jobs throughout her life but enjoyed doing accounting type work the most. In more recent years, she enjoyed chatting with her friends on Facebook and getting involved in politics. She was a volunteer driver at the ADRC and enjoyed helping out other people as much as she could. Roberta also enjoyed gambling and met some of her great friends while doing it.

Roberta is survived by her daughters, Stephanie (Vaughn) Robinson and Bonnie (Jesse) Davis. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren, Mykala (Tyler) Chandler, Perry Smith Jr., Mackenzie and Carter Davis. She was also blessed with a great grandchild, Jayce. She is also survived by her sister, Sandy Giemza, along with nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Roberta is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Retrum, her parents Michael and Norma Popek, her brother Michael Popek, sister Louise Rodriguez, and her sister Kathleen Thornton. A celebration of life will take place at a later time.

Mid Wisconsin Cremation Society is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at MWCS.WS

Ronald A. Benson

Ronald A. Benson, 77, of Schofield, beloved husband of Coralie (Caraos) Benson passed away on November 22, 2022 at Aspirus Palliative Care Unit.

Ron was born on May 2, 1945 son of the late Earl and Margaret Benson. In his spare time Ron enjoyed watching NASCAR, horseback riding, and riding his motorcycle and Watching his Favorite Football team The Green Bay Packers.

He is survived by his wife Coralie and three children: Timothy Benson, Galen Benson and Shannen Noble, along with four step-children: Connie Bar, Duwayne Stai, Michael John Stai, and CJ Erika Caraos. Ronald also leaves his grandchildren: Charles Benson, Chey Ann Benson, Timothy Benson Jr., Tiffany Benson, Kenneth Benson, Michael John (Caitlyn) Noble, and Noel Noble, Shanne Noble, along with great grandchildren: Hailey, Kamia, Jase, Bethia, Draco, Atticus, Kieriame, Tykada, and Shane. Ronald leave his brothers and sisters: Richard Benson, Rita Seiler, Robert Benson, Rose Benson, Ruth Wampole, Raymond Benson, sister-in-law Georgia Benson and their families. He is preceded in death by grandparents, parents, brother, Roger Benson, 2 nieces, and 3 nephews.

May he rest in peace in God’s arms.

A Celebration of Ron’s life will be held on May 13, 2023 at 1 PM the Rothschild Village Hall, Rothschild.

Ron’s family wishes to extend a special thank you to Aspirus Palliative Care Unit staff for the wonderful care given to him.