Wausau Pilot & Review

An officer checking on a crash on Hwy. 51 near Stewart Avenue in Wausau reported his squad was struck by a passing vehicle that lost control on the ice.

The crash, reported at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, did not result in any injuries. But police are reminding drivers to use caution when traveling during icy weather events.

“Please slow down and move over when you see emergency vehicles on the side of the roadway,” a Wausau PD Facebook post reads. “Thankfully no one was injured.”