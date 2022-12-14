Wausau Pilot & Review

A winter storm is expected to dump nearly a foot of snow in Wausau and Marathon County Wednesday into Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

A winter storm warning will take effect at noon Wednesday and extend until 9 a.m. Thursday. Between 7 and 11 inches of snow, combined with a layer of ice, will make travel hazardous.

Gusty winds will complicate travel further and could, combined with heavy snowfall, result in downed power lines and trees. Sporadic power outages are possible. Weather officials predict wind gusts up to 40 mph.

