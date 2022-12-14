Wausau Pilot & Review

The Wausau School District will have a second consecutive virtual learning day Thursday, as a winter storm warning continues for Marathon County.

School officials say virtual learning days allow students to continue their studies while offering the opportunity to independently complete assignments. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the district is using virtual learning days during inclement weather, allowing for a more predictable school calendar.

Students follow a flexible schedule as directed by their teachers and will include a combination of live instruction via Google Meet and independent/self-paced learning activities throughout the day.

Student Guidelines Grades K-5: Join a live Google Meet at times pre-established by your teacher. (One in the morning and one in the afternoon) PreK-2: Up to 60 minutes of student engagement in independent/self-paced activities. Grades 3-5: Up to 2 hours of student engagement in independent/self-paced activities. Grades 6-12: Follow your regular class schedule by logging into the Google Meet for each class at the beginning of each period. All Grades: Use your student’s learning management system to engage in independent/self-paced learning activities as directed by your teacher. All Grades: Communicate with teachers and peers, including asking questions and seeking support as needed.

Teacher Guidelines Deliver instruction and learning opportunities aligned with curricular standards to support continued learning. Use the learning management system for instruction, student support, and student/family communication. Upload recordings of any direct instruction so that students can access it at a later time/as needed.



This protocol is also available online at wausauschools.org. Click here to access it.