The Wausau School District will have a second consecutive virtual learning day Thursday, as a winter storm warning continues for Marathon County.

School officials say virtual learning days allow students to continue their studies while offering the opportunity to independently complete assignments. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the district is using virtual learning days during inclement weather, allowing for a more predictable school calendar.

Students follow a flexible schedule as directed by their teachers and will include a combination of live instruction via Google Meet and independent/self-paced learning activities throughout the day. 

  • Student Guidelines
    • Grades K-5:  Join a live Google Meet at times pre-established by your teacher.   (One in the morning and one in the afternoon)
    • PreK-2:  Up to 60 minutes of student engagement in independent/self-paced activities.
    • Grades 3-5:  Up to 2 hours of student engagement in independent/self-paced activities. 
    • Grades 6-12:  Follow your regular class schedule by logging into the Google Meet for each class at the beginning of each period.
    • All Grades:  Use your student’s learning management system to engage in independent/self-paced learning activities as directed by your teacher.
    • All Grades:  Communicate with teachers and peers, including asking questions and seeking support as needed.
  • Teacher Guidelines
    • Deliver instruction and learning opportunities aligned with curricular standards to support continued learning. 
    • Use the learning management system for instruction, student support, and student/family communication.
    • Upload recordings of any direct instruction so that students can access it at a later time/as needed.

This protocol is also available online at wausauschools.orgClick here to access it.