Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s featured cocktail evokes the beauty of the area’s ice and snow – without the shivering and shoveling! As always, the cocktail of the week is is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, created by Penny Borchardt. Enjoy!

Cocktail of the Week: Coconut Snowball

2oz Vodka

2 oz Rum

2 oz Coconut Cream

Honey

Coconut flakes

To create this drink, measure the liquids into a shaker to combine, then pour into a martini glass rimmed with honey and coconut flakes. Serve and enjoy!

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.