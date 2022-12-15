By Shereen Siewert

Officials in Oneida County say the subject of a Wednesday manhunt threatened an officer with a gun, stole a vehicle and led officers on an 8-mile high speed chase with speeds in excess of 80 mph on ice-covered roads before fleeing into the woods.

Cody J. Huebner, 32, of Shawano had a probation warrant for his arrest when Minocqua police received information on Dec. 13 about a suspicious vehicle in the area, according to a news release. The license plate received during the report was traced to Huebner, who was spotted Dec. 14 in a grocery store parking lot.

When Huebner was approached entering the vehicle, he allegedly sped away and led police on a high speed pursuit southbound on Hwy. 51 before crashing his vehicle in the Hazelhurst area and running on foot into the woods. Police say he pointed a handgun in the direction of an officer and declared he would not go back to jail.

Court records show Huebner has multiple prior felony convictions for armed robbery of a financial institution and other crimes.

Police say Huebner tried unsuccessfully to enter a home and ultimately found a vehicle unlocked with the keys inside. He allegedly stole the vehicle and drove away, striking and injuring a deputy before the 8-mile chase. Near Little Bearskin Lake, Hueber fled from the vehicle and into the woods, prompting police to issue a release urging residents to lock their doors. He was arrested about two hours later in the area of South Shore Road and Pollnow Road in the town of Cassian.

No one was seriously injured, including the officer who was struck.

Huebner is being held on a probation warrant in the Oneida County Jail with charges related to this week’s allegations added in the next few days.