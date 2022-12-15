WAUSAU- Michael O’Connor is the author of the new book called “Badger Aces: Wisconsin Fighter Aces”. He spoke about his book at the Wausau American Legion Post 10 November 15, 2022 meeting which was held at Bunkers Restaurant / Tribute Golf Course.

The book profiles Wisconsin combat aces. Nine of them came from the Milwaukee metro area and the best of them was a shy farm kid from the small northern town of Poplar. They are fighter pilots from Wisconsin who fought in air battles in World War I through the Vietnam War.

O’Connor is also the author of the “Ace of Aces: The Dick Bong Story”, “Mig Killers of Yankee Station” and numerous articles on military aviation history. He is a graduate of Mosinee High School and the University of Wisconsin Madison. He was a reference librarian at the Marathon County Public Library in Wausau for 40 years.

Mr. O’Connor self-published the book and people need to contact him to purchase it. He is available by email, moconnor@dwave.net or 715-848-0160.

Photo and story courtesy of Mike Heilmann