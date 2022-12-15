Wausau Pilot & Review
Editor's note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.
Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.
If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.
All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.
Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.
You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
This week’s cases involving felony charges in Marathon County Circuit Court:
Jonathon D. Shaw, 46, Dec. 13, 2022: Forgery-uttering
Timmie Ray Waters, 40, of Wausau. Dec. 13, 2022: Bail jumping – domestic abuse repeater
Pao Ge Vang, 33, of Wausau. Dec. 15, 2022: Intimidating a witness, contact after a domestic abuse arrest
Joseph Racine, 38, of Wausau. Dec. 13, 2022: Bail jumping, retail theft
Amanda Osborne, 31, of Rothschild. Dec. 13, 2022: Tampering with a GPS tracking device
Jared Boodry, 42, of Wausau. Dec. 8, 2022: Bail jumping
Steven L. Boehm, 44, of Wausau. Dec. 12, 2022: Retail theft between $500 and $5,000; possession of methamphetamine; possession of narcotic drugs
Sarah Birr, 39, of Wausau. Dec. 12, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping, retail theft
Seth Keller, 34, of Marshfield. Dec. 9, 2022: Resisting an officer-substantial bodily harm or soft tissue injury; carrying a concealed knife, retail theft, disorderly conduct
Milciades Veras, 23, of Wausau. Dec. 15, 2022: Possession of designer drugs with intent to deliver, possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC with intent to deliver – second or subsequent offense, bail jumping
Samuel Ashford-Nelson, 29, of Wausau. Dec. 13, 2022: Battery by prisoners, bail jumping
Mario Pena, 30, of Wausau. Dec. 14, 2022: Strangulation and suffocation, battery, disorderly conduct
Laura Berndt, 59, of Wausau. Dec. 9, 2022: Bail jumping – repeater
Knute Sorlie, 67, of Wausau. Dec. 9, 2022: Intimidating a victim by use or attempted use of force, battery, bail jumping
Latoya Hicks, 38, of Waterloo, Iowa. Dec. 13, 2022: Bail jumping, possession of methamphetamine
Jeremy L. Tomlinson, 38, of Edgar. Dec. 12, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine
Christopher Claudel, 34, of Wisconsin Rapids. Dec. 12, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia
Elliott Steines, 21, of Hatley. Dec. 13, 2022: Repteated sexual assault of the same child, causing a child younger than 13 to view or listen to a sexual act
Charlie Degunion, 41, of Wausau. Dec. 12, 2022: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping
Antion Edmond, 42, of Wausau. Dec. 14, 2022: Bail jumping, third-offense OWI, operating while revoked
Jomo Harris, 47, of Merill. Dec. 7, 2022: Possession of amphetamine/methamphetamine wit intent to deliver, possession of designer drugs with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of THC – second or greater offense
Mua Moua, 37, of Weston. Initial appearance Dec. 15, 2022: Failure to report to jail
