The City of Schofield has declared a snow removal emergency to allow for cleanup after a strong winter storm swept through the area.

The snow emergency is in effect now through 10 a.m. Friday morning, Dec. 16.

During this time, vehicles cannot be left parked, stopped or standing on any public street or alley or they will be towed at the owner’s expense.

Everest Metro Police Chief Clay Schulz sent a notice to media Thursday morning announcing the snow removal emergency.