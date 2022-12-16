By Shereen Siewert

A 53-year-old man who sexually assaulted a teenaged girl on multiple occasions will spend just one year in jail after being given a withheld sentence on multiple charges, court records show.

Benjamin Yant was charged in March 2019 with three felony counts and eight misdemeanors in connection with the assaults, which reportedly happened in his Marshfield home. At least one of the assaults happened when the girl was 17, according to police reports.

Yant faced charges of child enticement, second degree sexual assault with the use of force, sex with a child age 17 or older, intimidating a victim and other related charges.

During a plea hearing, in October Yant was convicted on all misdemeanor charges. A felony child enticement charge was dismissed. He was offered a deferred sentence on two felony charges including second-degree sexual assault with the use of force, court records show.

On the charges of intentionally contributing to the delinquency of a child and intimidating a victim, Circuit Judge LaMont Jacobson ordered a jail term of six months apiece, to be served consecutively.

The agreement Judge Jacobson approved calls for a withheld sentence on six misdemeanor charges, which includes three years of probation and registration on the sex offender registry for 15 years. But on the two felony charges, the Court adopted a deferred entry of judgment for a matter of 10 years. If Yant complies with all terms and conditions of the agreement and obtains no new criminal charges, the felonies will be amended to fourth-degree sexual assault and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors.

Yant is currently serving his jail sentence in Marathon County but is on home monitoring. A review hearing will be held in October 3032.