A Wausau West graduate and University of Wisconsin engineering student has been crowned Miss America.

Grace Stanke is the first nuclear engineering student and third Miss Wisconsin to earn the honor.

Stable is the daughter of Darrin and Jenny Stanke. She earned the Miss Wisconsin title earlier this year and previously served as Miss Madison.

Stanke, who earned a cumulative total $68,900 in scholarship assistance through her state and Miss America competitions, will use her national platform to continue advocating for Clean Energy, Cleaner Future. She believes that America needs to convert to zero-carbon energy sources and her social impact focuses on breaking down misconceptions surrounding nuclear power. Stanke is in her senior year at University of Wisconsin – Madison studying nuclear engineering. For the talent portion of the competition,Stanke won the talent scholarship during night two of the preliminary competition for classical violin performance.

The Miss America Organization is the leading distributor of scholarships to women in the United States, awarding more than $5 million dollars in cash scholarships each year and millions more in-kind per year through national, state and local programs.