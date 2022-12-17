Wausau Pilot & Review

AUBURNDALE – Alex Willfahrt and Caden Weinfurter each made three 3-pointers and scored in double figures to lead the red-hot Auburndale boys basketball team to a 57-49 win over Wausau Newman Catholic in a Marawood Conference South Division game Friday night at Auburndale High School.

Willfahrt finished with 17 points, and Weinfurter and Mason White Eagle each chipped in 13 points for the Eagles, who defeated the No. 1-ranked team in the state in Division 5 for the second time this season. Auburndale also defeated Marshfield Columbus Catholic, which was ranked No. 1 in D-5, back on Dec. 5.

Auburndale, winners of six-straight games, shot 9 of 23 from 3-point range and also made 8 of 11 at the free throw line to pull past the Cardinals.

The game was tied 25-25 at halftime before Auburndale outscored Newman 32-24 in the second half to hand the Cardinals their first loss of the season.

Isaac Seidel made five 3-pointers and scored 22 points to lead Newman Catholic.

Both teams are now 6-1 overall and 4-1 in the Marawood South. Marathon remains on top of the conference at 5-0 (6-0 overall) after beating Stratford on Friday night.

Eagles 57, Cardinals 49

Newman Catholic 25 24 – 49

Auburndale 25 32 – 57

NEWMAN CATHOLIC (49): Thomas Bates 2 0-0 4, Jackson Pfender 2 0-0 4, Conner Krach 5 2-4 13, Liam McCarty 0 0-0 0, Lucas Pfiffner 0 0-0 0, Isaac Seidel 7 3-3 22, Eli Gustafson 3 0-0 6. FG: 19. FT: 5-7. 3-pointers: 6 (Seidel 5, Krach 1). Fouls: 14. Fouled out: none. Record: 6-1, 4-1 Marawood Conference South Division.

AUBURNDALE (57): Alex Willfahrt 7-14 0-0 17, Caden Weinfurter 3-10 4-4 13, Mason White Eagle 5-7 3-4 13, Lucas Yeske 3-9 0-1 7, Evan Scholl 1-1 0-0 3, Trayton Weber 1-4 1-2 3, Blake Raab 0-2 0-0 0, Kaden Anderson 0-2 0-0 0. FG: 20-49. FT: 8-11. 3-pointers: 9-23 (Willfahrt 3-5, Weinfurter 3-9, Yeske 2-4, Scholl 1-1, Weber 0-2, Raab 0-2). Rebounds: 15 (Weinfurter 6). Fouls: 11. Fouled out: none. Record: 6-1, 4-1 Marawood Conference South Division.