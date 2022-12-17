Wausau Pilot & Review

MARSHFIELD – The undefeated Marshfield girls basketball team came out hot, making eight of its first 11 shot attempts to take a commanding lead and never let up, rolling to a 63-21 victory in a Wisconsin Valley Conference matchup at the Chips Hamburgers Fieldhouse at Marshfield High School.

Dani Minsaas had a pair of 3-pointers, and Ayana Bousum and Ashley Grancorvitz each drilled one as well as Marshfield raced out to a 21-2 lead in the opening 4:45 and led by double digits the rest of the way.

Marshfield is now 7-0 overall and 3-0 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference, while D.C. Everest drops to 1-9 and 1-2 in conference play.

Minsaas and Grancorvitz each scored 15 points in the opening half as Marshfield forced 16 turnovers while only allowing 17 shot attempts from the Evergreens. Two late baskets by Grancorvitz gave the Tigers a 42-10 lead going into the halftime break.

Everest scored the first six points of the second half, but only managed five more the rest of the way as the game was never in doubt.

Grancorvitz finished with 20 points and five rebounds, Minsaas had 18 poitns and seven rebounds, and Alyssa Foemmel came off the bench to score five points and grab a team-high eight rebounds for the Tigers.

Braelyn Beiler had 11 points for D.C. Everest, which finished just 7-for-29 from the field and committed 26 turnovers in the loss.

D.C. Everest hosts Stevens Point (5-3, 2-0 WVC) on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

Tigers 63, Evergreens 21

D.C. Everest 10 11 – 21

Marshfield 42 21 – 63

D.C. EVEREST (21): Kelsey Woolley 0-5 1-2 1, Katie Schulz 2-6 0-0 5, Kirsten Hall 1-5 0-1 2, Braelyn Beiler 3-10 5-6 11, Grace Sandquist 1-3 0-0 2, Tracey Schmidt 0-0 0-0 0, Brianna Cook 0-0 0-0 0, Kali Rutta 0-0 0-0 0, Elisa Chapin 0-1 0-0 0, Megan Zemke 0-0 0-1 0, Lepri Wade 0-0 0-1 0. FG: 7-30. FT: 6-11. 3-pointers: 1-13 (Schulz 1-3, Sandquist 0-1, Chapin 0-1, Hall 0-1, Woolley 0-2, Beiler 0-5). Rebounds: 24 (Sandquist 8). Turnovers: 26. Fouls: 10. Fouled out: none. Record: 1-9, 1-2 Wisconsin Valley Conference.

MARSHFIELD (63): Lauryn Katzenberger 2-4 0-0 4, Alyssa Foemmel 2-8 1-2 5, Sam Kilty 0-2 2-2 2, Zaida Kolbeck 1-11 1-4 3, Kaylie Charron 1-1 0-0 2, Dani Minsaas 7-17 1-2 18, Kaci Abney 0-0 0-0 0, Ashley Grancorvitz 8-12 0-1 20, Ayana Bousum 2-8 2-2 7, Cami Wucherpfennig 1-2 0-0 2. FG: 24-65. FT: 7-13. 3-pointers: 8-25 (Grancorvitz 4-6, Minsaas 3-7, Bousum 1-5, Foemmel 0-1, Kolbeck 0-6). Rebounds: 39 (Foemmel 8). Turnovers: 9. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: none. Record: 7-0, 3-0 Wisconsin Valley Conference.