Wausau Pilot & Review

MINOCQUA – Gray Wagner scored a little more than two minutes into overtime for the game’s only goal as Lakeland defeated D.C. Everest 1-0 in a nonconference boys hockey game Saturday at the Lakeland Hawks Ice Arena.

Griffin Bunnell made 41 saves in goal for D.C. Everest, which falls to 3-4. Lakeland is now 7-1.

D.C. Everest is back in action Tuesday at Stevens Point.