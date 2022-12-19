Damakant Jayshi

Two incumbent members of the Wausau School Board of Education whose terms end next year and one new candidate have each announced they will run this spring.

Lance Trollop, current board vice-president, will seek another term on the nine-member Wausau School Board in the spring election. Cory Sillars, who was appointed to the board this year, will seek a full term, while a new candidate, Jennifer Paoli, will also run.

Incumbent Lee Webster has filed his notice of noncandidacy, according to WSB’s election page.

The election is on Tuesday, April 4 and primaries, if necessary, will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 21. The school board requires a primary election if there are more than two candidates for any seat that is up for election. If there are seven candidates, there will be a primary.

“I haven’t turned in my paperwork yet, but I do intend to run again and will likely file the documents this week,” Trollop, who is an attorney by profession, told Wausau Pilot & Review.

Sillars and Paoli appear to be running together as a slate. Sillars, who was appointed in September to serve the remainder of Ka Lo’s term, issued a press release via email announcing their candidacies. Lo resigned before her term concluded.

“I’ve always had an interest in ensuring quality public education and have benefitted from the education I received in Wausau,” said Sillars, a local businessman.

Wausau Pilot & Review reached out to each candidate to inquire whether they will accept donations from political parties. Trollop said he will not.

“Like with my prior elections, I don’t plan to accept donations from any person or organization,” Trollop said.

Sillars and Paoli did not respond by press time. Sillars did not respond to an email inviting him to comment. A woman who answered the phone listed as belonging to Paoli on the press release cut off the phone immediately after answering it. She provided no reason for doing so.

Deputy Clerk Cassie Peck said she has received a declaration of candidacy from both Sillars and Paoli. Both are required to turn in a campaign registration and nomination papers to appear on the ballot.

The deadline to file declaration of candidacy is Jan. 3 and the deadline for filing a notification of non candidacy is Dec. 23.

The Wausau School District offices will be closed to the public for winter break from Dec. 23, 2022. They reopen on Jan. 2. According to the election information provided on the WSB page, candidates who wish to file during that time can do so by making an appointment with Cassie Peck at cpeck@wausauschools.org.

No paperwork yet for 2 seats up for election at D.C. Everest School Board

In the D.C. Everest School District, two seats are up for election in the spring. Executive Assistant Ellen Suckow told Wausau Pilot & Review that no one has yet filed nomination papers or non candidacy paperwork at this time.

The terms of two incumbents – Vice President Yee Leng Xiong and member Corina Norrbom – expire in April next year.